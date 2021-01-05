As we all head back from vacation to our computer screens for school or work, an ever-important question arises anew: What to snack on during all those laborious Zoom meetings and webinars?

I think I have a strong contender for the job: the simple, delicious and timeless Italian biscotti.

I was lucky enough to visit Italy a few years ago. When I wasn’t stuffing myself with glorious pastas, cheeses and breads of the region, I was searching out the myriad biscotti options on display in pasticceria windows.

Biscotti was invented in 14th-century Tuscany, and each Italian district has created its own version from locally sourced ingredients. This has produced a dazzling array of biscotti, each with their own flavor and add-ins (think pistachios, sesame seeds and the traditional almonds).

Invented in 14th-century Tuscany, the cookies are extremely easy to make: First, we cook the dough in log shapes, then cut them into slices and bake them again. They end up being very crispy, delicious and can be stored for long periods of time, which is why they were a favorite of ancient travelers, sailors on long voyages and armies on the march way back when.

For us modern folks, biscotti’s versatility makes it a tasty and delightful treat to reach for anytime — with a glass of milk for breakfast, as a midafternoon snack or late-night “turn off the computer already and get to bed” nightcap that really satisfies. I hope you like them as much as I do.

Biscotti

Equipment:

Mixing bowls

Electric mixer (or very strong arms)

Baking sheet

Serrated knife

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup granulated sugar

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup dried cranberries

1 cup pine nuts

Instructions: