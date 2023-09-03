This rosé shrimp recipe eluded me for months.

As May, June and July bled into August, I found myself cooking iterations of my idea — pan-seared shrimp with rosé butter — so often that even my partner, a seafood obsessive, said enough was enough.

After much tinkering, I did eventually lure him back to the dinner table.

It turned out that blooming herbes de Provence — heady with dried herbs such as rosemary, thyme and often lavender — in hot, shrimpy olive oil amplified the savoriness that crustaceans cooked in butter and wine tend to have (think of shrimp scampi). And the floral herbs made the rosé butter taste somehow even more of rosé, that crisp summer wine, another taste of Provence.

It was getting closer. And yet, it was still missing something.

One day, my friend Rebecca, a recipe developer herself who sometimes works for The New York Times (and often helps me gut-check my own recipes), suggested that I add some piment d’Espelette to match the dish’s French leanings.

“I feel like it’s totally underutilized,” she said about the fruity, moderately spiced pepper, named for a commune in France and prevalent in Basque cooking.

When it comes to the piment d’Espelette, which turbocharges the flavor and pinkish color of this shrimp, you don’t have to pluck it from a Basque field. You can easily find it online as well as in many supermarkets and specialty spice stores. And if you can’t? Gochugaru, Aleppo pepper and red pepper flakes are all adequate substitutes.

Be sure not to skip the orange zest, though; it brings out the Provençal wine’s inherent fruitiness.

_____

Rosé Shrimp

Total time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

1 pound extra-large peeled and deveined shrimp

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon herbes de Provence

½ teaspoon piment d’Espelette (see tip below), plus more for garnish

1½ cups dry rosé wine

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

¼ cup unsalted butter (½ stick)

Orange zest, for serving

STEPS

On a plate, season the shrimp with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Heat a large skillet over medium-high and add the oil. Lay the shrimp down in a single layer and cook on the first side, undisturbed, until rosy around the edges, 1 to 2 minutes, then flip and continue cooking, about 30 seconds. Transfer to the plate. (The shrimp will still be gray in spots at this point, but it will continue to cook in the sauce later.) Stir the herbes de Provence and piment d’Espelette into the hot, shrimpy oil until fragrant, just a few seconds. Add the rosé and brown sugar. Raise the heat to high to bring to a boil and cook, stirring occasionally, until glossy and reduced by three-quarters, about 10 minutes. Off the heat, add the butter, stirring constantly until melted. Toss the shrimp in the hot, buttery sauce, then let sit until cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes. Taste and add more salt and pepper as needed. Top with freshly grated orange zest and a final sprinkle of piment d’Espelette. Serve immediately.

Tip: You can easily find piment d’Espelette, or Espelette pepper, online as well as in many supermarkets and specialty spice stores. Its sunny flavor is worth seeking out for this particular dish, but gochugaru, Aleppo pepper and red pepper flakes, though different in taste, are all adequate substitutions.