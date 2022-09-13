Fall is in the air! It’s the most wonderful time to cook, bake and just be creative in the kitchen. In the fall, I like to imagine myself living in a cottage, making cute little pastries you can smell from miles away. One of my favorite things to make are galettes.

A galette is like your traditional pie’s older, cooler, French cousin. It’s a free-form pie made with buckwheat flour with either a sweet or savory filling. Fun fact: King Cake — a sweet colorful cake popular in Louisiana and traditionally served during Mardi Gras — is a modern, Americanized version of the Galette des Rois, which was eaten on the day of Epiphany.

I started making galettes to help my roommates and reduce food waste (the dough is like a blank canvas, so you can get the last use out of any leftover veggies). This recipe is so easy, you can make a delicious meal, snack or party food with a few ingredients. In the fall, I keep pie and galette dough handy in my freezer, so that whenever I get the urge to make a pastry, the hard part is already over.

I love galettes because they are very customizable. While you can make a sweet galette, for this recipe, I made a savory samosa. Samosas are an Indian street food with potatoes, peas and seasoning stuffed in a pastry and fried. Samosas traditionally are time-consuming to make; folding a pocket and frying it takes skill and time. Luckily, with a galette all you do is dump the filling on the dough before baking. The final result is a free-form pie, heaped with potatoes, chili and peas that will fill your house with enticing aromas. For my samosa galette, I use traditional spices like mango powder, which can be found at any Indian or Middle Eastern spice market. But don’t worry, if you forgo the mango powder, it will still be delicious.

_____

Samosa Galette

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Serving size: 8 slices

INGREDIENTS

Dough

1¼ cups (approximately 170 grams) all-purpose flour

½ cup (approximately 85 grams) whole-wheat flour

¾ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon Ajwain (caraway seeds)

10 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch pieces and chilled

7-10 tablespoons ice water

1 egg scrambled (for egg wash)

Filling

2-3 medium russet potatoes

1½ teaspoons turmeric

3 tablespoons mango powder

2 teaspoon coriander seeds (½ tablespoon coriander powder)

2 teaspoons cumin seed (1 tablespoons cumin powder)

1 cup frozen peas

3 green or red chilis/peppers, thinly sliced

½ of a large onion, cut into medium-size strips

3 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons fresh ginger grated

Cilantro for garnish

STEPS

Dough

In a large bowl, combine all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, salt and caraway seeds. Using a pastry cutter, two butter knives or your hands, work the butter into the flour mixture until it forms pieces the size of pebbles. If you have a large enough food processor, mix 5-8 times until mixture forms pea-sized pieces. Add ice water. When adding water to the dough, add half of the ice water to the dough at a time. Combine with rubber spatula. Depending on the brand of flour you use, you may need to add more or less water. When flour starts to stick together and looks shaggy, you have added enough water. If you’re using a food processor, slowly add water while the processor is on slow speed. Stop when dough looks shaggy. Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface. Work the dough until there is no more dry flour. Be sure not to overwork the dough. The dough should hold together in a ball. Wrap dough in plastic wrap, and place in the freezer for at least 20 minutes.

Filling

Adjust rack to second from the bottom position and preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a pizza stone, large circle baking sheet or regular baking sheet with parchment. Peel and boil potatoes until tender. Drain and let cool completely, before using a fork to roughly mash them. There should still be chunks of potatoes. Make the spice mix. If you are using whole seeds, combine seeds and powder in mortar and pestle, work pestle until seeds break and start to become fragrant. If using dry spices, combine all seasoning in a bowl and set aside. Remove dough from freezer and let rest for 10 minutes. In a large bowl, combine roughly mashed potatoes, frozen peas, half of the sliced peppers, half of the onions, garlic, 1 tablespoon of ginger and 2 tablespoons of the spice mixture. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 13-by-15-inch circle. If you’re doing it on a rectangular baking dish, form it into an oval. Transfer dough to baking pan by rolling dough roughly around the rolling pin and unwrapping it to transfer to the prepared pan.

Form and bake galette