As the pandemic continues to morph and transform yearly traditions, Thanksgiving will be no different. With fewer multigenerational family gatherings, many more small dinners and indoor dining returning from its early-pandemic hiatus (with King County’s proof of vaccination health order), many may be looking to restaurants to celebrate this year’s holiday.

To aid the search of restaurants you can turn to for Thanksgiving dinner (not everyone wants to cook a whole turkey!), we’re compiling a list of establishments open for dine-in and/or takeout on Thanksgiving Day.

We want to know about these restaurants, whether they’re offering a holiday special, premade meals or the usual menu, and how much these holiday meals cost.

If you would like to submit a restaurant for consideration, please fill out the form below. We will publish the list online and in print in November, and continue to update the online version through Thanksgiving week.

If you want to be included in the print edition of these listings, please enter your submission no later than Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.