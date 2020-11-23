As we all know by now, the pandemic disregards all boundaries when it comes to disrupting life and interrupting routines, and the holidays will be no different. It’ll be a weird Christmas, with fewer multigenerational family gatherings and many more small dinners.

To try and make this time a little easier for those who might not want to cook themselves an entire feast, we’re compiling a list of establishments you can turn to for your Christmas dinner.

We want to know about restaurants that will be open for takeout and/or delivery on Christmas Day, whether they’re offering a holiday special, premade meals or the usual menu, and how much these holiday deals will cost.

If you would like to submit a restaurant for consideration, please fill out the form below. We will publish the list online and in print on Dec. 13, and continue to update the online version through the Monday of Christmas week.

If you want to be included in the print edition of these listings, please enter your submission no later than Dec. 4.