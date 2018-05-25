JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. judge has ordered Alaska corrections officials to provide Muslim inmates with nutritionally sufficient, pork-free meals when they break their Ramadan fasts at night.
In an order Friday, U.S. District Court Judge H. Russel Holland says fasting Muslim inmates must be given daily meals containing at least 2,600 calories.
Ramadan is the Muslim holy month, marked by fasting from dawn to sunset.
Holland had indicated Thursday that he would grant the emergency order requested by two Muslim inmates being held at the Anchorage Correctional Complex.
The men have sued, arguing that the bagged meals they receive each evening range from about 500 to 1,100 calories when they should be receiving 2,600 to 2,800 calories per day under federal health guidelines.