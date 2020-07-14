Editor’s note: Sadie Davis-Suskind, 14, is an incoming freshman at Lakeside High School and an aspiring chef. A former “MasterChef Junior” competitor, Davis-Suskind will share a recipe each week that other young people can make as well.

Hey everyone! I’ve got a fun and exciting call out to all young readers: I’m thrilled to announce The Seattle Times Pantry Kitchen Challenge — Kids Edition!

The challenge is to take the four ingredients I’ve listed below and, using all your creative juices and wildest food ideas, make a dish that is uniquely you. Try to avoid the temptation to Google for recipes. Just use your instincts and GO FOR IT!

Then, take a picture of your dish and share your recipe with us by emailing both to Assistant Features Editor Janet Tu (jtu@seattletimes.com). Tell us what you liked, how you thought your dish turned out and how the other people in your family thought it tasted. Email us your entry, along with your name and age, by Friday, July 24, and we’ll pick several of the most creative, delicious submissions to run in a future edition of Weekend Plus.

So here is my go at it; hope it inspires and motivates you!

The four ingredients are (DRUM ROLL):

Blueberries Any type of cereal Buttermilk Maple syrup

I made mini blueberry tartlets with a cornflake crust and maple-buttermilk cream. Here’s my recipe:

Equipment:

Mini pie/tart pan with four or more molds or muffin tin

Food processor

Electric mixer

Crust:

2 cups cornflake crumbs

A stick and a half of unsalted butter, or 12 tablespoons, melted

2 ½ tablespoons sugar

1. Create cornflake crumbs by blending your cornflakes in a food processor (or mash up the flakes in a bowl with the back of a large serving spoon) until the flakes have been reduced to crumbs.

2. Combine crumbs, melted butter and sugar; toss together until evenly combined. The mixture should feel a bit like wet sand.

3. Press the mixture onto the bottom and sides of the tart pan or muffin tin. You want to evenly distribute all the mixture between the four molds.

4. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the crust has set and is a deep golden color.

5. Cool the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes.

Berry filling:

20 ounces fresh blueberries, divided; reserve three-quarters of a cup to add in after cooking

2 tablespoons water

⅛ cup sugar

½ teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1. In a medium pot, add in 16 ounces of your blueberries along with water, sugar, lemon zest and lemon juice. Stir well to combine the ingredients.

2. Bring your mixture to a strong simmer or medium boil and cook for eight to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the berries pop and release their juices and soften.

3. Remove your pot from the heat and add in the reserved blueberries. Add extra sugar and lemon juice to taste.

4. Allow this mixture to cool. It should thicken up as it cools. You should have some extra left over for next day’s breakfast!

Whipped cream:

1 cup cold heavy cream

½ cup cold buttermilk

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1. Add the heavy cream and buttermilk to a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer (or use your exceptionally strong arms to whip) until foamy.

2. Slowly add in the maple syrup, then continue to beat until soft peaks form.

Assembly:

Take a pie crust and scoop on some berry filling. Add a dollop or more of the whipped cream and a drizzle of maple syrup for more sweetness, then garnish with a mint leaf.

Bon appétit!