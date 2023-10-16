BARI, Italy — When it comes to cooking pasta, Celso Laforgia breaks every rule in the book. His spaghetti isn’t ivory-colored and tender. It’s dark as polished ebony and it crunches like grissini. He doesn’t cook it in boiling water. He chars the raw noodles in a skillet. He seasons it not with the usual fresh garlic, but with powdered, and if that’s not iconoclastic enough here in southern Italy, his restaurant, Urban L’Assassineria Urbana in the pulsing city of Bari in Apulia, serves such decidedly un-Italian dishes as tacos and bao.

But to come to Bari without sampling this spaghetti all’Assassina would be like visiting Rome and missing the Colosseum.

It’s a tall tight coil of spaghetti that’s audibly crisp, the individual strands charred and smoky. The intensely concentrated, unmistakably homemade tomato sauce has been cooked right into the pasta, not tossed with it or ladled on top.

“To be honest, I didn’t invent spaghetti all’Assassina,” Laforgia said. Nonetheless, he has emerged as its most famous practitioner — thanks in part to his appearance last year on Stanley Tucci’s CNN show “Searching for Italy.” Laforgia now serves 700 to 1,000 orders a week, and he estimates 10% of his customers are American.

The dish has been a favorite in Bari for more than 50 years. Vincenzo Rizzi, the Bari-born weekly restaurant columnist for the Corriere del Mezzogiorno, traces it to 1967 and Enzo Francavilla of the Osteria al Sorso Preferito. “One evening, the chef prepared a dish of very spicy and slightly burnt spaghetti with tomato sauce for some customers,” Rizzi said. “It was probably burned by mistake, but the diners seemed to like it.”

“You’re trying to kill us” the customers joked on account of the charred noodles and fiery chilies and called the dish spaghetti all’Assassina, which translates to “killer spaghetti.” The recipe was inherited by the restaurant’s longtime current owner, Pierino Lonigro, and it remains a house specialty to this day.

Its preparation uses a cooking technique called “risottatura,” said Elizabeth Minchilli, who runs food tours in Bari and Puglia. Often, dried spaghetti is pan-fried raw with garlic and chilies, just as you’d sizzle Arborio rice in oil to start a risotto. You gradually stir in liquid (salted water and tomato sauce, in this case), simmering the spaghetti to the firmer side of al dente. In this, it’s not unlike fideos, the Spanish pasta dish that’s cooked like paella.

But unlike risotto, which you cook until creamy (all’onda — wavelike, as Italians like to say), you continue cooking Assassina until the sauce is completely absorbed and the spaghetti begins to char. A slosh of olive oil and couple deft flips of the pan, and it’s ready.

Spaghetti all’Assassina (Spicy Singed Tomato Pasta)

By Anna Francese Gass

Total time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

2½ cups jarred or homemade tomato sauce

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons red pepper flakes, or more to taste

1 garlic clove, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons tomato paste

1 pound (uncooked) spaghetti

STEPS