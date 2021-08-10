Stone fruit season is definitely one of my favorites. The versatility of flavors in the different kinds of stone fruits available at the end of the summer provide endless opportunities for me in the kitchen.

Peaches are pretty high up on my list. I won’t necessarily say they are my favorite, because Italian plums are pretty amazing, too. However, peaches seem to find their way into my fridge so often in these late-summer months. I love using them as inspiration to bake with, to add as a side for a savory dish, or to just eat as a snack. They are juicy, sweet and indulgent, but ultimately guilt-free for me. Breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert, when peaches are in season you can find them on my table at any time of the day.

This salad highlights the delicate perfection of a raw peach. We aren’t altering the profile of the peach very much, and are keeping it the center of attention. Set on a bed of light and airy whipped goat cheese, the peppered arugula, bright tomatoes and tangy goat cheese elevate these sweet peaches to a whole new level. It is bright and refreshing, and comes together in less than 20 minutes. This will become a family favorite, and you’ll be making it all summer long.

_____

Peach salad with whipped goat cheese

Total time: 15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 peach (firm, but ripe)

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes

1 cup arugula

4 ounces goat cheese

4 ounces heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons balsamic vinaigrette

Balsamic glaze or honey

Salt and pepper to taste

STEPS: