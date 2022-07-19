We made it! The beautiful summers we all love about the PNW are finally among us. Summers here are perfect — the weather is unbeatable, there’s a multitude of festivals going on around the city, and finally the delicious fruit. I love farmers markets. I like being in my neighborhood, talking to local farmers and food vendors, and meeting some neighbors along the way. If you’re out shopping around this time, you’ve probably sunk your teeth into some sweet and juicy berries.

Before I moved here, I would pick berries with my mom on farms around Texas, they’re her absolute favorite. We’d make anything and everything with our harvest. As a kid I hated it, the Texas heat was brutal, and I just wanted to be inside. Now I look forward to berry season because it means my mom is coming to visit. When she first came to Seattle, she mentioned how many berries were growing on the side of the road and some of the bike trails. She then presented me with a bag of berries she had picked off the trail, in Redmond.

My mom will be visiting soon, which means it’s berry season. What better way to celebrate Washington’s fresh produce and farmers market than with a summer berry salad and a raspberry vinaigrette? Everything in this salad I got from a trip to my local farmers market.

July is raspberry season, and these red, tart and juicy berries are harvested hand over fist in the state of Washington, which produces 90% of the frozen raspberries found in the United States, making the raspberry vinaigrette in this recipe all the more seasonable.

Salad dressing is a kitchen staple that is easy to make on your own. The base of any salad dressing is olive oil, vinegar, sugar (honey/syrup) and your customized flavor. In this case, we will be using raspberries for our flavor, coupled with ginger and balsamic vinegar. My sweet and tangy vinaigrette harmonizes with the creaminess, crunchiness, heat and pops of fruit found throughout the salad. This salad is perfect for an outdoor picnic, barbecue or as a starter to any meal.

Summer Berry Watermelon Salad With Raspberry Vinaigrette

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Serving size: 6-8 people

INGREDIENTS

Raspberry Vinaigrette

1½ cup frozen raspberries

A thumb-sized piece or 1 inch of ginger, peeled grated or minced

¼ cup of red onions or shallots

1 tablespoon honey

½ cup balsamic vinegar

½ cup olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

Salad

Salad blend of your choice

1 cup blueberries, cut in half (cutting optional)

⅔ cup raspberries, cut in half (cutting optional)

2 pounds of watermelon, cut into cubes

½ medium red onion, or 1 whole shallot thinly sliced

½ cup pecans, chopped

4 ounces goat cheese

2 jalapeños thinly sliced

STEPS

Vinaigrette

Take frozen raspberries, red onions (or shallots) and ginger and place in a food processor or blender. Blend until it forms a paste. Move raspberries around before moving on to next step. Add honey, balsamic vinegar, olive oil and salt. Blend until smooth. Run vinaigrette through a mesh strainer to remove seeds. If you don’t mind the seeds, skip this step. Place in a sealable container in fridge until ready to use. Shake well before use.

Salad