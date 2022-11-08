Baking is my first love. I started with the basics, cutting my teeth on the cruel world of pastry. The holiday season was my time to shine: cinnamon rolls, cookies, brownies, pie and, most important, cheesecake. Cheesecake has become a new household tradition because it’s my partner’s favorite dessert; every year I like to make a new special cheesecake.

Cheesecake is made with simple ingredients, but it takes patience and finesse.

Three things will help your cheesecake come out looking like a pro’s: the whip time, water bath and slow-cooling process. Not overwhipping your eggs (or mixture) makes it smooth and fluffy. The water bath assists in even cooking by creating steam in the oven (and also reduces browning). The slow-cooling process prevents your cheesecake from dropping in the middle or cracking. With these tricks, and the recipe below, you can make a light and mouthwatering classic cheesecake.

Classic Cheesecake With Caramel Apple Topping

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 70 minutes

Servings: 10-16

INGREDIENTS

Graham cracker crust

1½ cup graham crackers (about 13-16 crackers), crumbled (like sand)

2 tablespoons brown sugar

7 tablespoons melted, unsalted butter

Note: If you want to make a thicker crust, you can double the amount of ingredients above or use a smaller diameter springform pan (this recipe calls for a 9-inch springform pan). This may affect cook time.

Cheesecake

32 ounces cream cheese, softened (4 bars)

1 cup sugar

1 cup sour cream, room temperature

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

4 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon lemon or orange zest

Caramelized apples

4 large Honeycrisp apples, cubed (about 6-7 cups)

2 lemons (zested and juiced)

⅔ cup brown sugar

⅔ cup white sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Caramel syrup

1 cup white sugar

6 tablespoons butter

½ cup of heavy whipping cream

STEPS

Make crust

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Take a 9-inch springform pan and lay two pieces of foil on a flat surface. Place the springform in the center and tightly wrap the springform in foil. Do not fold foil over and into the springform pan. If it’s too tall, roll and brunch high around the springform. (The foil is being used to prevent water from getting into the pan.) Line bottom of pan with parchment. You can place parchment over the springform disk and clap the sides around, creating a secure parchment layer over the bottom of the pan. Place graham cracker crumbs and sugar into bowl, drizzle melted butter over and mix with rubber spatula. Mixture should look like wet sand. Dump mixture into springform pan, press even layer on the bottom and build crust up at least 1 inch up the pan. Set aside.

Make cheesecake

Position oven rack to center position. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Fill a kettle with water and bring to a boil while you make the cheesecake filling. In stand mixture bowl or large bowl, add cream cheese. On medium-low speed, beat until smooth. Scrape the sides so you get all chunks of cream cheese. Be sure not to overmix; you don’t want to put too much air into the cream cheese. Add sugar and whip until combined Add sour cream and vanilla extract. Continue to beat until combined. If you raised your speed, lower it, and add eggs one at a time. Wait until each egg is combined with the mixture before adding the next. When all eggs are combined, mix in lemon zest. In a large rimmed dish, like a roasting pan or brownie pan, place prepared springform in the center. Slowly pour the cheesecake filling into springform. Place rimmed dish on center rack of oven. Slowly pour hot water into roasting pan, but be sure not to splash and get any inside of the foil or cheesecake. Bake for 60-75 minutes until center is giggly. Try to refrain from constantly opening the oven. The steam bath helps it evenly cook. If you use a 6- to 8-inch springform, check between 60-65 minutes. If you use a 9-inch springform, check around 70 minutes. Slow-cooling process: Once your cheesecake is “done” (wavy throughout the middle), turn off oven. Don’t remove the cheesecake and keep the oven closed. Let sit for 20 minutes. This will finish cooking your cheesecake. Next, open the oven slightly and let sit for an additional 15 minutes. Take out of oven and let sit until it reaches room temperature. Keep in springform and place in fridge for at least overnight before eating. You can also put this in the freezer.

Caramelized apples

Toss apples in lemon juice to prevent from browning. In large heavy-bottom pot, add lemon zest, both sugars, vanilla and cinnamon. Let cook over medium heat for 20-30 minutes, until al dente. Remove ½ cup of liquid from the pot and add cornstarch to pot. Stir and cook for another 5 minutes. Set aside and let cool.

Caramel syrup

In saucepan, add white sugar. Turn on medium-low heat. Do not stir until sugar begins to melt. Once it begins to melt, occasionally stir to help melt sugar. Once sugar is melted and has reached a light amber color, remove from heat. Add butter and constantly whisk. The caramel will froth; do not be alarmed and just keep whisking. Once butter is incorporated, slowly add heavy cream while whisking. Set aside until ready to use.

Cheesecake assembly