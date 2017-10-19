PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Students in Maine who have been learning about marine science will conclude their project by dropping kelp-growing lines in the water at the start of the winter growing season.

The Peaks Island Elementary students have been participating in a program called “KELP4KIDS.”

KELP4KIDS is a 12-week curriculum for second- through fifth-graders at the island school. Kelp is grown as a crop in Maine for use in food and other products.

The Island Institute Education Director Yvonne Thomas says the students have been learning about how kelp aquaculture improves water quality and absorbs carbon dioxide in the ocean. They’ll drop lines Friday.

Baxter Academy for Technology and Science senior Emma Christman has been working with the school and the Island Institute to teach students about marine life and the environment.

The program resumes in spring.