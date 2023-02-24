When the inaugural Good Food Connections trade conference kicks off Monday, more than 250 farmers, fishermen, ranchers, restaurant owners, food producers, chefs and buyers from the Seattle area will gather in one location for the first time to network and exchange ideas about how to strengthen the local food economy.

Programming includes panels on how local food buyers can source more local and sustainable food, the future of food labor, and how nontraditional land acquisition and management can create more equity in farming.

The “farm-to-sea-to-table” conference that will take place at Block 41 in Belltown is organized by the nonprofit Seattle Good Business Network, in partnership with Tilth Alliance. It has been in the works since 2020 when Mariah DeLeo was hired as a program manager.

Her goal was to “build out those threads of the entire local economy, bringing in farmers, producers, distributors, institutional food service, food assistance and bring them all to the table to help create connections between them,” DeLeo said.

Unfortunately, DeLeo started her job in March 2020 and instead of planning this event, her first meeting was a crisis meeting to discuss what the pandemic might mean and how the Seattle Good Business Network could help get food to people.

DeLeo spent the next few years connecting people through online listening sessions and workshops, creating a Restaurants at Home map that showed 35 community kitchens where people could get food and helping to fund those kitchens through a program called Good Food Kitchens.

With the worst of the pandemic behind us, DeLeo says now is the time to bring people to the table to meet in person.

“The past few years have provided a start reminder of the need for connection and relationship building that takes place in person, and the lack of it has exposed a real gap in our food community,” DeLeo said in a news release. “The relationships that are built from coming together in person around a common table are foundational to strengthening our local food economy and ensuring that everyone literally has a place at the table.”

To help people meet each other, the conference will feature a lunch catered by chef Kristi Brown’s That Brown Girl Cooks, facilitated networking and a tasting event featuring 40 small businesses and presentations from people working with new and emerging food projects.

DeLeo says the conference also aims to build resilience in the food scene, something the pandemic brought to the forefront.

“We can’t rely on global supply chains for food that can be grown here,” she said. “It’s different for coffee and mangoes, but (for) wheat and kale, we need to have self-sufficiency,” she says.

She said she hopes the conference will do everything from help bakers connect with local mills to make restaurant owners think about “what it looks like to have power distributed more equally.”