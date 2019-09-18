Haymaker

You can sample some of chef Brian Clevenger’s latest creations at a discount during happy hour if you don’t want to commit to a full dinner. Bar bites include tuna crudo; roasted carrots served with crème fraîche, honey and pistachio; or, for something more substantial, the bowl of tonnarelli with guanciale, tomato and calabrian chili. Or get the good old standby cheeseburger. Most bar snacks range from $4-$9. Drink specials range from $3 beer to a $9 black Manhattan.

Happy hour daily 5-6 p.m. and again at 9-10 p.m.; 4706 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; 206-946-6994, haymakerseattle.com

Gather Kitchen + Bar

Many noted happy hours in Ballard take place off the barhopping drag like at this New American bistro on the ground floor of the Commons commercial-residential building. The large bar menu features an $8-$9 cheeseburger and a chicken or pork sammie. Smaller servings include a chicken-and-waffle slider ($5); or, to share, pork empanadas ($7); or beef cheek poutine topped with a fried egg ($10). Beer and wine ranges from $3 to $5 and cocktails cost $8.

Happy hour on Monday runs all night til closing (around 9 p.m.). On Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and weekends, the bar discount runs from 4 to 6 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Wednesdays. 5605 22nd Ave. N.W., Seattle; 206-420-4670, gatherkitchenandbar.com

Eight Row

The new place for South- and Central-American-inspired cuisine in Green Lake gussied up some $8 spritz cocktails with “corn stock,” clement scrub and fennel liqueur. To fortify you between drinks, there are the Mexican street corn Esquites ($7), a duck-confit sandwich ($13) or the tricked-out King Crab corn dog topped with aleppo pepper and chili-lime aioli ($18). Other beer and wine specials range from $4 to $8.

Happy hour daily 4-6 p.m.; 7102 Woodlawn Ave. N.E., Seattle; 206-294-3178, eightrow.com

Roquette

The estimable Erik Hakkinen, formerly of Zig Zag Cafe, is behind this 46-seat, Parisian-inspired cocktail bar that now runs a late-night happy hour until 2 a.m. with $9 highballs and other beers, sherries, bubbles and bar snacks ($4-$8). The Belltown bar is one of the best cocktail dens to debut this year.

Happy hour runs daily 4-7 p.m. and again from midnight to 2 a.m.; 2232 First Ave., Seattle; website pending