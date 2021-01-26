I hereby declare 2021 to be The Year of the Snacks!

OK, well, maybe every year is The Year of the Snacks. However, the real difference for so many of us is that we are stuck at home, students virtually taking classes or working folks toiling away in home offices, and it is just so easy to find yourself loitering in the kitchen (multiple times a day).

We’re searching for that ONE THING that will satiate our appetite for anything snacky. Luckily, I am here to solve this huge problem. Three words: fudge … toffee … chocolate … cookie (OK, maybe that’s four).

Don’t you feel better already? These bars are delicious, decadent and the perfect complement to a glass of milk after — or during — a long workday.

Fudgy Toffee Bars

Equipment:

9-by-13-inch baking pan

Aluminum foil

Electric mixer

Mixing bowls

Ingredients:

For the first layer: graham cracker-y goodness

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1 stick butter, melted

For the second layer: thick and decadent fudge

14 ounces sweetened condensed milk

12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips

1 tablespoon butter

½ cup toffee broken into small pieces (I like using crushed-up Skor or Heath bars!)

For the third layer: chewy and chocolate-y cookie

¾ cup butter, softened

2 tablespoons milk

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ¼ cups packed light brown sugar

1 large egg

1 ¾ cup flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

12 ounces chocolate chips

½ cup toffee broken into small pieces

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Then line your baking pan with foil and spray it with oil to avoid sticking. In a bowl, mix the graham cracker crumbs and butter together until it’s well combined. Pour mixture out onto the foil lining your baking pan and press the mixture so it forms an even layer on the bottom of the pan. Set aside. In a microwave-safe bowl, mix your condensed milk, chocolate chips and tablespoon of butter. Place bowl into a microwave and turn on for one minute. Stir the mixture and then continue microwaving for one more minute. Keep doing this until everything is smooth and melted together. Pour this mixture out onto the graham cracker layer. With a spatula, smooth over the first layer until it is evenly covered. Then gently sprinkle a ½ cup of your toffee pieces over the top of the fudge. Set pan aside. Take the butter, milk, vanilla and brown sugar from the cookie-layer ingredients and mix them together using your electric mixer or extremely strong arms! Once well combined, add in your egg and then stir in flour, salt and baking soda. Next, gently stir in your chocolate chips. Pour out this mixture onto the second layer and again spread it out so that every part of the fudge is evenly covered. Sprinkle the top of this layer with the remaining toffee pieces. Place pan in the oven and bake for about 30 to 35 minutes. Let the bars cool and then cut into squares.

Enjoy!