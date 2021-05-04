I think you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t love — or at least like (a lot) — the traditional Key lime pie. So, given that Sunday (May 9) is Mother’s Day, I offer you this recipe.

Instead of Key limes, my recipe is made with easier-to-find regular limes and is just as delicious.

Its tart flavor, smoothed out by the richness of condensed milk, is also the perfect end to a spring or summer meal, reminding us and our taste buds that there is more sunshine to come.

A huge shoutout to moms everywhere. We love you very much.

Lime Pie

Equipment:

Medium mixing bowl

9-by-1.5-inch pie pan

Large mixing bowl

Electric mixer (or very strong hands)

Ingredients for crust:

1 ½ cups finely crushed graham-cracker crumbs

1/3 cup light brown sugar, packed

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Filling:

Two 14-ounce cans sweetened condensed milk

1 cup plain Greek yogurt (whole milk)

1 tablespoon grated lime zest

¾ cup fresh lime juice (about 10 limes)

Topping:

1 cup cold heavy cream

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 teaspoon grated lime zest

8 to 10 thin lime slices

Making the crust:

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Make sure that you have a rack positioned in the middle of the oven. In a medium bowl, mix together the graham-cracker crumbs, brown sugar and melted butter (the easiest way to ensure that everything is well combined is to use your very clean hands). Pour out mixture into your pie pan. Press the crumbs, to a thickness of a quarter-inch, into the bottom of the pan and all the way up the sides using your fingers and the bottom of a measuring cup or glass. Bake in the oven for 10 minutes, until it is lightly browned. Set aside and allow to cool completely.

Making the filling:

Lower the oven temperature to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, mix condensed milk, yogurt, lime zest and lime juice. Once well combined, fill your graham-cracker crust with the mixture. Bake for 15 minutes. The filling should be slightly jiggly. Set pie aside and let it cool for 30 minutes. Place your pie in the refrigerator for a minimum of three hours.

Making the topping: