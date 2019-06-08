Seattle loves its ice cream, and the city is home to numerous ice cream shops all hoping to lure you in with their unique brand of frozen, creamy goodness.

Where should you start and which should you pick on any given weekend? Here’s a handy guide. Identify your want, and we’ll tell you where to go.

If you have an intense craving for Girl Scout Cookies, go to:

Molly Moon’s for a scoop of ‘Scout’ Mint, made with Washington-grown peppermint and 188,160 Thin Mint cookies purchased from Washington Scouts. Also get there if you’re into charitable giving and supporting local farmers, for Molly Moon’s donates over 3,000 scoops and 1% of sales to nonprofits and sources 90% of ingredients from local farmers.

If you’re feeling nostalgic for ice cream parlors that invoke an Archie’s comic before the noir Riverdale remake, go to:

Shug’s Soda Fountain & Ice Cream and wrap your hands around a tulip glass filled with a S’More sundae. There’s also lime rickeys, cherry phosphates, banana splits with brûléed bananas, and ice-cream cocktails.

If you can’t get enough Ellenos yogurt in its regular form, go to:

Salt & Straw for the over-the-top rich yogurt whirled together with matcha. While you’re there, take a walk through the more provocative flavors as well, from Beecher’s Cheese with Peppercorn Toffee to Elm Coffee & Westland Whiskey. And of course, there’s also the Camping Series.

If you’re missing the gelato you ate in Italy, go to:

Gelatiamo for a scoop each of hazelnut and pistachio, paired with something from the pastry case; cannoli, tiny cookies, or macaroons.

If you’re not a fan of ribbons, sprinkles, or chips, go to:

Kurt Farm Shop where the flavors are incredibly rich without being bogged down by pesky mix-ins, a place that feels like Anna Wintour would eat there. Still, you should go there for lemon verbena or the Szechuan peppercorn, and especially for the chocolate.

If you’re a pinball wizard, go to:

One of Full Tilt’s five area locations for new and vintage pinball games served with a side of freshly churned ice cream. You’ll find vegan flavors as well as classics, but don’t miss the huckleberry or the Thai iced tea.

If you really love Oreos, but also coffee, go to:

Parfait for a scoop of coffee with housemade Oreo cookies. Cookie fans will also love the shop’s Milk & Cookies flavor and everyone should be in awe of Parfait’s adorable swirled macaron ice-cream sandwiches and housemade sprinkles.

If you’re a vegan who loves ice cream, check out our review of three local vegan ice cream shops here.