“Food is a necessary component to life. People can live without Renoir, Mozart, Gaudi, Beckett, but they cannot live without food.”

— Grant Achatz

“People who love to eat are always the best people.”

― Julia Child

It’s officially summer — the season of sunshine, fun, relaxation and mindful reflection on all your endeavors over the year. For the past year and a half, I have had the incredible opportunity to channel my passion of creating and cooking into my column, “Cooking with Sadie.” I’ve received countless messages from readers across Seattle showing their support for my recipes and writing style. I have learned valuable lessons about food journalism that will guide me throughout my adult life and future career. For all of this, I am so grateful.

Cooking has always been my creative outlet and a form of communication that connects my family and friends together. I am filled with joy that my love of food is shared by so many of you wonderful readers. Today is bittersweet for me. While I have the chance to review all the lovely memories I’ve made while creating this column with all of you, this will also be my final column. Although I will no longer be sharing my recipes, tips, tricks through The Seattle Times, I will continue to pursue my cooking aspirations, just in a different venue.

Before I move on to the exciting projects on the horizon, I want to deeply thank all of my readers. Thank you for supporting this 15-year-old chef in living out her culinary dreams. I cannot express my gratitude enough. Thank you for inspiring me everyday!