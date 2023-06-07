The menu is refreshingly straightforward at Soups and Empanadas in Bellevue. It consists of (you guessed it) soup, empanadas, pupusas and a few larger entree-size dinners: chicken with plantains, fried tilapia and paella. It’s located in a sort of art/music space in a large building that also contains a gallery and a child care center. Follow the signs to the edge of the parking lot and under a set of stairs, even if you feel like you’re in the wrong place.

The restaurant is a walk-up counter with a few tables in a large room with two pool tables, but the food made for a nirvana-like experience during my recent visit. I ordered one of each of the six types of empanadas — chorizo, fajita veggies, Korean barbecue, chicken with potato, beef and potato, and chicken, ($4.66/each) — plus bowls of the chicken tortilla soup ($11.90) and tomato basil soup ($8.80).

I ordered to-go and drove home to Maple Leaf, which took about 20 minutes. The empanadas were not only still steaming hot, they were so crunchy and crispy on the outside I might have audibly gasped just the teeniest bit. The filling ratio varied a bit — the chicken one was a little more dough-heavy than the chicken with potatoes — but these were as close to perfect as I could ever want out of an empanada. Plus, they’re all gluten-free.

The soups were equally wonderful. The chicken tortilla had a rich, spiced broth and came with a small container filled with tortilla chips, avocado, diced tomato, shredded cheese and green onion for topping. The tomato basil was a slightly smaller portion, but packed a garlicky punch flavor-wise. If I worked or lived close to Soups and Empanadas, this would definitely make my weekly rotation.

For more of a breakfasty-vibe, Bellevue recently acquired a Brussels-inspired bakery worth your while. As I walked toward Farine Bakery & Cafe, the scent of yeasted bread and sugar hit me like an invisible cloud the minute I turned the corner onto Northeast 10th Street. I inhaled with a pleasant sigh. It’s the second location for the bakery, which opened last September.

Similar to the Redmond location, Farine offers a multitude of pastries, breads, tartines, waffles and coffee. And yes, I was initially wooed by the platter of liege-style waffles ($4.50) in the case, but after a look through the menu, it was clear I couldn’t pass up a plate of Belgian frites ($7) and the jambon beurre baguette ($12), served with a tiny bowl of cornichons and a salad.

The frites came with four sauces — one was just straight mayo — and despite the sheer chaotic vibes in the expansive 100-seat dining room, dipping hot fries into a puddle of decadent mayonnaise interspersed between bites of a ham and butter sandwich while reading a book alone (on a weekday!) felt, well, amazing.

That’s even with the cacophony of a dozen conversations pinging loudly around the cavernous space, forking down a few bites of the decidedly sad salad I chose instead of just the frites with my sandwich (the limp greens probably gave up their crispness after being absolutely assaulted with an overly vinegary vinaigrette) and spilling my coffee all over myself, my phone and Kindle. For a brief half-hour, I felt like Matthew Wilder, belting out “ain’t nothing gonna break my stride” in an ’80s music video.

Clearly not everything at Farine is perfect. But the ham slices achieve that Goldilocks ideal of not too thin and not too thick, spread evenly over a generous smear of butter. The baguette is just a hair’s breadth away from being too tough (a baking feat of its own). The liege waffle, coated in sticky caramel, has the most wonderful chew — it’s more like a yeasted doughnut than a batter-based waffle — and is great at room temperature. The frites are pale, gloriously chubby and somehow manage to be crispy on the outside and creamy in the middle. And did I mention the mayo (and ketchup and fry sauce)?

Next time, I’ll try to sit outside — especially if it’s a sunny day. But still, I’ll be back.

_____

If you go

Soups and Empanadas 3003 Northup Way, Suite 100, Bellevue; 425-546-7282

Farine Bakery & Cafe 11194 N.E. 10th St., Bellevue; 425-502-7265; farinecafe.com