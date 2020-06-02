It seems like a small thing, but it’s an extremely meaningful one to the chefs and restaurateurs involved: showing support for Black-owned restaurants in the Seattle area by ordering takeout and/or delivery now.

Intentionalist is an excellent online resource for doing so, with a searchable index of Black-owned restaurants, cafes and other businesses around here and in other cities across the country. (The site is also searchable for small businesses owned by more people of color, women, veterans, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities as well — our colleague Naomi Ishisaka’s recent column about how Intentionalist can help align choices with values is very much worth a read.)

For more on some beloved local favorites that are offering takeout and/or delivery now, here are some of our recent stories and reviews.

The Comfort Zone in Columbia City: At The Comfort Zone, a mother-daughter team serve up soul food that tastes like home

Conscious Eatery in Georgetown: The magic of Seattle’s philanthropic sandwich shop

Emerald City Fish & Chips in Rainier Valley: Seattle’s very best fish and chips — and a shout-out to Burien

Emma’s BBQ in Hillman City: Searching for Seattle’s best barbecue? Visit Emma’s BBQ, and come hungry

Ezell’s Famous Chicken in multiple locations: Seattle restaurant classics: Why you need to go to Ezell’s Famous Chicken

Fat’s Chicken & Waffles in the Central District: Neither Popeyes nor Chick-fil-A: Here’s where you can find the best fried-chicken sandwich in Seattle

Gravy on Vashon Island: With two new restaurants, eating on Vashon Island is better than ever

Island Soul in Columbia City: Wolf down rich gumbo and belly-warming oxtail stew at Island Soul in Columbia City

Jerk Shack in Belltown: Feel the warmth of the Caribbean at Jerk Shack

JuneBaby in Ravenna: In his own words: Junebaby chef Edouardo Jordan talks about hardship, success, restaurants and race

Mojito in Lake City: Now the owner of Mojito, former dishwasher Luam Wersom cooks, and gives back, from the heart

Pot Pie Factory by delivery: The greatness of Seattle’s tiny but mighty Pot Pie Factory

Plum Bistro on Capitol Hill: Chef Makini Howell: ‘I’ve worked really hard to make veganism something delicious’

Salare in Ravenna: At Salare, a star rises in sleepy Ravenna

The Station on Beacon Hill: A Seattle high school’s food pantry moves to a coffee shop to help feed the community