While soufflés are delicate and sensitive creations, they’re also fundamentally simple, consisting of a flavored base that’s lightened with beaten egg whites. The keys to success are beating the egg whites properly so they’re stable and voluminous, working quickly to prevent their collapse, and thoroughly greasing the ramekins so the mixture can rise unencumbered in the oven.

Chocolate Soufflés

Yield: 4 servings

Total time: 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS

Unsalted butter, at room temperature, for ramekins

7 tablespoons sugar, plus more for sprinkling and for ramekins

3 large egg yolks

1/3 cup whole milk

2 tablespoons brewed coffee

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons Dutch-processed cocoa powder, sifted if lumpy

4 ounces bittersweet chocolate (70% cacao), coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

5 large egg whites, at room temperature

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

STEPS