I am so excited to share this recipe with you. As far back as I can remember, I have extremely fond memories of my mom and grandma serving blueberry parfait in the summertime at family barbecues. It was always such a treat. This cool, sweet and delicious dish was everything that was perfect on a hot summer day.

When I reached out to my mom a couple of years ago to get the recipe from her, I was astonished at how few ingredients went into this larger-than-life dessert. As I thought about it more, however, it made sense. The recipe came from my grandma, who grew up in the South during the Depression. They didn’t have much money, but somehow they always found ways to enjoy a family get-together.

So — the original recipe is just sour cream, sweetened condensed milk, lemon zest and blueberries. And when I say it is delicious, I promise you that it is. However, I wanted to find a way to elevate it a little bit and add a bit of texture. Maybe I’m overcomplicating it, but I got my family’s seal of approval, so I think y’all are going to like it.

The oat crumble really does add texture to the dish — a little crunch we never missed, but once I tried this new version it was everything we didn’t know we needed. Folding in vanilla bean-streaked whipped cream helped to lighten up and add even more creaminess to the parfait. Lastly, tossing the blueberries in lemon zest helped to have the brightness of the lemon present throughout. Did I mention it comes together in only 30 minutes? It really is the best sweet treat to serve at a large gathering in the summertime, and everyone will be impressed.

Lemon Blueberry Parfait

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Servings: 8 8-ounce parfait cups

INGREDIENTS:

Oat Crumble

1 cup rolled oats

½ cup salted butter, cold and cubed

½ cup flour

¾ cup brown sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Parfait

2 cups sour cream

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

1 15-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Zest of 2 lemons

2 cups heavy cream

1½ tablespoons powdered sugar, sifted

2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste

4 cups blueberries, rinsed

STEPS:

Oat Crumble

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place all oat crumble ingredients into a bowl and mix together either with your fingers, a fork or a pastry cutter, until butter is combined with ingredients. Pour ingredients on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake at 375 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes, until golden brown.

Parfait

In a large bowl, add sour cream, Greek yogurt and sweetened condensed milk. Whisk to combine. Add lemon juice, stir to combine. Set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, add heavy cream, powdered sugar and vanilla bean paste. Whisk on medium speed until set and stiff peaks form. Gently fold the whipped cream into the sour cream mixture, mixing out any lumps. Add half of the lemon zest and stir to combine.

Assembly

In a small bowl, combine blueberries with the remaining lemon zest. Toss until blueberries are coated. I used 8-ounce glasses for my parfaits, but use whatever serving ware and size you desire. First add about 2 tablespoons of parfait to the bottom of the glass. Then add the lemon zest-coated blueberries. Then sprinkle the oat crumble mixture over top. Repeat for one more layer. Serve immediately, or refrigerate until ready to serve.

NOTE: If you want to make this overnight, I would suggest leaving out the oat crumble in the middle and just adding it on top to ensure it doesn’t get soggy.