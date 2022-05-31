It’s berry season, y’all. So that means I’m making all of the berry jams to have fresh in my house and to give away to family and friends as gifts. Making jam is easier than one might think, but does require a little bit of patience. Growing up, my mom would always tell me these stories of my grandma making jam in the summer to have fresh for the winter.

This strawberry jam recipe has only three ingredients and will work wonderfully in your next PB&J, piled on a fresh biscuit or mixed into a yogurt parfait. Don’t get nervous about canning your jam, either — there are so many good canning kits out there that make it super easy. All you need is a large pot, water and some Mason jars, and you’ll be good to go.

Trust me when I say, after you make this strawberry jam at home, you’ll never buy jam from the store again. This is not too sweet, bursting with flavor and guaranteed to satisfy the masses.

_____

Strawberry Jam

Preparation time: 2 hours, 45 minutes of active time

Servings: 5 to 6 cups of jam

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds fresh strawberries

1½ cups sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

STEPS:

Jam

Hull and dice strawberries into large chunks. Combine strawberries, lemon juice and sugar in a Dutch oven or a heavy-bottomed pot and mash until juice starts to form. I don’t like to mash the strawberries too small, because I love the chunky pieces of strawberry in the finished jam. Heat strawberry mixture over medium heat, constantly stirring. The mixture should start to bubble; it shouldn’t boil over as long as you keep stirring. Place a small plate in the fridge to chill. After about 20 minutes, the jam should be thick and reduced. Spoon a small amount of jam on a chilled plate, and drag a spatula through the jam. If it leaves a trail that does not immediately fill, the jam is ready. If the trail fills up immediately, continue cooking the jam over medium heat and repeat the process every 2 minutes. Once the jam is ready, take off the heat and let cool for 10 minutes. Serve warm, or proceed with the jarring process.

Jarring