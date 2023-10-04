Happy National Taco Day, Seattle! Whether you prefer to make tacos at home, snag a Taco Tuesday deal, or dine out at some of Western Washington’s best taquerias, we have a guide for you.

This year, our food writers dived into Western Washington’s taco scene. Tan Vinh spent six months eating a whopping 500 tacos to put together a list of his top 30. Meanwhile, Bethany Jean Clement reported the compelling tale of a miner and a Mexican American immigrant-turned-restaurateur, and Jackie Varriano talked to three Seattle-area chefs whose love for tortillas helped them reconnect with their heritage.

For National Taco Day, enjoy this comprehensive local guide to tacos. Eat up!