Happy National Taco Day, Seattle! Whether you prefer to make tacos at home, snag a Taco Tuesday deal, or dine out at some of Western Washington’s best taquerias, we have a guide for you.
This year, our food writers dived into Western Washington’s taco scene. Tan Vinh spent six months eating a whopping 500 tacos to put together a list of his top 30. Meanwhile, Bethany Jean Clement reported the compelling tale of a miner and a Mexican American immigrant-turned-restaurateur, and Jackie Varriano talked to three Seattle-area chefs whose love for tortillas helped them reconnect with their heritage.
For National Taco Day, enjoy this comprehensive local guide to tacos. Eat up!
Our food critic ate 500 tacos to pick his top 30 in Western WA
Over six months, Tan Vinh traversed the area searching for the best tacos. This favorites list includes many different proteins and regional varieties.
3 places to find fresh, handcrafted tortillas in the Seattle area
The almighty tortilla is a unifying vessel in Mexican cooking. For these Seattle chefs, it connects them with their heritage and helped them find their calling.
This delicious Seattle taco shop was started by a miner from Mexico
Carmelo Gaspar worked extremely hard to open his Capitol Hill taqueria — here’s the story behind the excellent tacos and this American dream.
How to build your perfect taco with the best Seattle-area components
Sure, there are great tacos all over our region, but there’s something special about taco night at home — here are perfect local components to build your own.
