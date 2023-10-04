By

Happy National Taco Day, Seattle! Whether you prefer to make tacos at home, snag a Taco Tuesday deal, or dine out at some of Western Washington’s best taquerias, we have a guide for you.

This year, our food writers dived into Western Washington’s taco scene. Tan Vinh spent six months eating a whopping 500 tacos to put together a list of his top 30. Meanwhile, Bethany Jean Clement reported the compelling tale of a miner and a Mexican American immigrant-turned-restaurateur, and Jackie Varriano talked to three Seattle-area chefs whose love for tortillas helped them reconnect with their heritage.

For National Taco Day, enjoy this comprehensive local guide to tacos. Eat up!

↓ 2023 TACO GUIDE ↓
A plate of lamb tacos at La Oveja Negra Eatery in Tacoma.

Our food critic ate 500 tacos to pick his top 30 in Western WA

Over six months, Tan Vinh traversed the area searching for the best tacos. This favorites list includes many different proteins and regional varieties.

Janet Becerra’s Pancita is a concept pop-up at Pair where Mexican food is made from scratch, Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Northeast Seattle. Pictured: Janet Becerra holds a tray of fresh peppers and radishes for her salsas and sikil pak pepita dip.

3 places to find fresh, handcrafted tortillas in the Seattle area

The almighty tortilla is a unifying vessel in Mexican cooking. For these Seattle chefs, it connects them with their heritage and helped them find their calling.

Birria Tacos with the Comsome at Carmelo’s Taco in Seattle, Washington on April 6, 2023.

This delicious Seattle taco shop was started by a miner from Mexico

Carmelo Gaspar worked extremely hard to open his Capitol Hill taqueria — here’s the story behind the excellent tacos and this American dream.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

How to build your perfect taco with the best Seattle-area components

Sure, there are great tacos all over our region, but there’s something special about taco night at home — here are perfect local components to build your own.

