Of course, it’s easy to pick up great tacos hereabouts from, say, an excellent window-service spot or taqueria, or on Taco Tuesday special, or at a plethora of places in and all around Seattle. But there’s something special about taco night at home — so here are recommendations for some superlative locally made (or grown!) components to help you build your own.

For your tortillas: Milpa Masa Tortilleria

(3416 S.W. Webster St., Seattle; 206-339-8952; milpamasa.com or instagram.com/milpamasa; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.-Sun.)

Stop in at Milpa Masa in West Seattle on the weekend to get some tortillas — this is less a suggestion and more an exhortation — and get to talking with co-owner Perla Ruiz (again, you are urged, but it’s pretty much bound to happen, given how entirely genial she is). You may hear how, after she had moved here from Tijuana in 1997, when she went back to visit Mexico she’d return with stacks of traditionally made corn tortillas, as she found those available in these parts abysmally subpar. You might learn about the Mesoamerican way of cooking corn called nixtamalization, or the sourcing of ancient varieties of corn. Ruiz highly recommends the book “MASA” by Jorge Gaviria, and you can peruse a copy there, too.

But you’re here for the tortillas. Behold the colors: golden yellow, deep-dark blue, vibrant red, and maybe some in a sagey green. Each is different in texture, flavor, aroma; all are small-batch, stone-ground, organic. The plain yellow isn’t plain at all: For coming from dried corn, these tortillas possess an almost shocking taste of freshness — not just of the kernels themselves, but of the summer sun on the tall stalks in the field, of water on rich earth. They’re somehow both substantial and delicately pliant, attaining an interior layering that most other tortillas fail to find. You can eat these tortillas happily all by themselves, or combine them with rice and beans for ideal, delicious sustenance. But, of course, they’d love to become your perfect taco. Allow them that privilege, and you’ll thank them very, very much for it.

— Bethany Jean Clement

For your cheese: King’s Mozzarella

(At various local farmers markets; check their Instagram or Facebook for locations)

Make no mistake: The pillowy mozzarella made by this family-run company is fit for royalty. But if you’re on a quest to build the most majestic taco possible in the Seattle area and your vision encompasses crumbles of queso fresco or stretchy queso Oaxaca, you’re in luck, indeed, for the versions from local King’s Mozzarella are truly outstanding in their field.

Advertising

Forget any prepackaged grocery-store pucks: King’s queso fresco possesses a cloudlike quality — fluffy rather than over-firm, yielding willingly to the knife, fork or eager fingers. It is the opposite of dry, precipitating a bit in a tantalizing manner; the creaminess of the bite is ideal for complementing meat in both texture and flavor. Meanwhile, the queso Oaxaca comes in a gorgeous spiral and pulls into delicate strings, tasting like tenderness itself and melting better than anything. The lovely level of salinity of both of these cheeses makes them a more meaningful addition to a taco (especially a vegetarian one) than some other more retiring renditions.

The divergent specialties of King’s Mozzarella — which also features a magnificent burrata — make sense given the story of founder Costas Romero, who was born in Puebla, Mexico. He worked for a big Italian cheese concern on the East Coast of the U.S. for 20 years. When business there brought him to Seattle, he found the area ideal. “Further along … saw me leaving the company to improve my family’s future, including my own personal dream of creating a legacy for my children,” he says. He started running King’s with his wife and three kids in Kent in 2017 — a dream come true for them, and now for me and you.

King’s Mozzarella’s world-class cheeses are available at various local farmers markets — check their Instagram or Facebook for locations. If the big, beautiful one-pound wheels outstrip your taco needs, try the queso fresco on a salad or in an omelet, or drizzle it with honey and sprinkle some fresh-ground pepper on top. Extra queso Oaxaca could find a happy home in a quesadilla, chile relleno, grilled cheese sandwich … And both are superb just delivered into your mouth.

— Bethany Jean Clement

For your salsas: Alvarez Farms

(At various local farmers markets; check alvarezorganic.com)

Hilario Alvarez and his family grow over 200 varieties of peppers on their 80-acre farm in the Yakima Valley — a number that is constantly climbing due to the way peppers “cross-breed like crazy in the field,” says Samantha Alvarez, Hilario’s daughter-in-law and wholesale and logistics manager.

And because the Alvarezes save seeds to replant the following year, there are new varieties being grown each year with surprising results — like a deep purple pepper that looks like a sweet bell but turns out to be a hot poblano. That’s why it is always beneficial to take a few extra minutes to talk with one of the people working the Alvarez booth at Seattle-area farmers markets, especially if you’re going to take those peppers home to make salsa.

The most important element to a great salsa — aside from basic ingredients like cilantro and salt — according to Steve Alvarez, Samantha’s husband and farm manager, is the “combination of peppers.”

Advertising

“And the preparation of the peppers,” Samantha cuts in.

Peppers for salsa cannot just be boiled or steamed, they must be chargrilled first to bring out intensity and flavor. Then it’s a balancing act, bringing in sweet, mild and hot peppers in perfect harmony to create a sauce that “nobody else can make but you,” Samantha says.

If there’s one workhorse pepper Alvarez Farms sells, it’s the mighty jalapeño. The farm grows between 10 to 15 varieties of the green pepper, varying in size and color from tiny and shiny, to large and deep green. Some are better for stuffing with cream cheese and wrapping with bacon, while others are perfect for blending into margaritas. With a “subtle, green grassy flavor,” jalapeños are the perfect blending pepper to add to any salsa, says Steve.

Heat seekers shouldn’t fret, as Alvarez also carries at least 20 varieties of incredibly hot peppers, from ghost peppers and habañeros to scorpion and more.

“My dad has always sought after the hottest pepper, ones where you just need the essence to add flavor,” Steve says.

You can find Alvarez Farms and all their 200 varieties of peppers at Seattle-area farmers markets and in some Whole Foods Markets.

— Jackie Varriano

For your proteins: Mendoza’s Mexican Mercado

(7811 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle; 206-245-1089; mendozasmexicanmercado.com; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday)

Advertising

Step inside the bright, compact market on Aurora Ave in Greenwood and you’ll find everything you need to achieve taco greatness, including a small case filled with fresh cuts of meat. Run by Carlos and Sonia Mendoza, you can often spot Sonia in the back of the Mercado, where there’s a small steam table filled with guisados and tamales. She makes five dishes per day based on whatever she has on hand: beef meatballs in chipotle sauce, or chile rellenos stuffed with cheese, for example. Weekends have tender cabeza and barbacoa. “All of it is traditional food,” Carlos Mendoza says.

Mendoza says many of the shop’s customers come in with recipes, shopping their way through the narrow aisles sourcing dried chiles, spices and more. The meat counter is also a big draw. It’s similar to those at other area carnicerias: there are slabs of steak, ropes of fresh chorizo and tubs of marinating meats; pollo asado, al pastor, adobo and carne asada. It’s not the cuts that make a carniceria stand out, it’s the marinades.

“Everybody carries their own marinade, their own special recipe,” Mendoza says.

The recipes for the marinades at the Mercado are from Sonia’s family in Mexico City. The bestselling one is the al pastor with hunks of pork, pineapple and a brick-red spice rub. It’s also Mendoza’s favorite. The color comes from annatto — seeds from the achiote tree that are also used to color cheese orange — and it imparts a very subtle layer of spice to the marinade. Plus, there’s dried chile powder, cumin, pineapple juice and plenty of secret spices mixed together to make a finished product that is juicy and full of flavor.

— Jackie Varriano