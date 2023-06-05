Maybe next year, Seattle. For the second year in the row, The Emerald City was shut out of the James Beard Awards.

At the 32nd annual James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on Monday night, five Washington state finalists were in the running for what is considered the Oscars of the culinary industry. But all five came up empty.

The finalists who came close to medaling were:

Aaron Verzosa of Archipelago restaurant in Hillman City, who was up for Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific. The award went to Vince Nguyen of Berlu in Portland, Oregon.

Yenvy and Quynh Pham sisters and co-owners of Phở Bắc Sup Shop, Phởcific Standard Time and The Boat, were in the running for Outstanding Restauranteur. The award went to Ellen Yin of High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, a.kitchen + bar and High Street) in Philadelphia.

Copine in Ballard, was up for Outstanding Restaurant. The award went to Friday Saturday Sunday in Philadelphia.

Rob Roy, the Belltown cocktail den, was a finalist for Outstanding Bar. That award went to Bar Leather Apron in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Black Cypress in Pullman, which was up for Best Hospitality, lost to The Quarry in Monson, Maine.

The big Pacific Northwest winner of the evening was the Haitian cuisine hot spot, Kann in Portland, Oregon, which beat out nine other bold-face names to win Best New Restaurant in America.

However, one Seattle transplant was honored with a Beard Award. In the James Beard media awards that were announced over the weekend, Seattle author J. Kenji Lopez-Alt medaled in the “Single Subject” cookbook category for his tome, The Wok: Recipes and Techniques.”