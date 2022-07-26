By
Seattle Times features producer

Amid COVID-19, supply chain issues and the labor shortage, prices of everything from housing to groceries have been rising in Seattle over the last few years.

But with inflation now at a 40-year high, The Seattle Times wants to know: How has inflation affected you and your household’s eating habits in everything from grocery shopping, to cooking and dining out?

Please fill out the form below. We’ll be in touch if we need more information.

Vonnai Phair: 206-464-2757 or vphair@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @vonnaiphair. Vonnai Phair is the features producer at The Seattle Times.

