Nearly 9,000 small businesses in Seattle applied for coronavirus relief money from the city. Of the 250 recipients who each received $10,000, many were restaurants and cafes based in the Chinatown-International District, Rainier Valley, the University District and Belltown.

With bars and restaurant dining rooms closed since mid-March, Seattle’s eating establishments have had a tough time during the pandemic. Did the grant make a dent in their accumulating stack of bills? Will they reopen? How far does $10,000 go in the current economic climate?

A month into the state’s coronavirus-induced restaurant closure, we checked in on three local restaurants that received grants to see how they’re doing in these turbulent times.

Hood Famous Cafe + Bar

Just two months ago, at a time when foot traffic around the Chinatown-International District had dipped due to the xenophobic initial fears over the coronavirus, this Filipino bakery actually saw a spike in customers because baker and co-owner Chera Amlag was named a James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef: Northwest & Pacific, said co owner Geo Quibuyen.

Any thought that the couple could piggyback on those accolades was dashed a few weeks later when Gov. Jay Inslee closed all restaurant dining rooms. Just like that, the couple, like thousands of other bars and bistros in the Seattle area, struggled to make ends meet.

The $10,000 grant covers rent at both their Chinatown and Ballard locations and also save the jobs of three employees (baker and managers) so the bakery could launch their dessert delivery service, Quibuyen said.

“Yep, we, literally Chera and I and the café manager, we go around and drop off (the cheesecakes and other desserts) at people’s houses and apartments,” Quibuyen said.

But after two days of trial-and-error, they put the brakes on their delivery service to “retool.” They need to plot more efficient routes and boundaries, work out the logistics of “no contact” delivery and set a higher minimum purchase order for delivery orders.

“We knew it was going to be ambitious and stressful,” said Quibuyen, but the up-to 30% service charge that delivery apps mandated was too costly for them to make any money selling baked goods.

On their inaugural delivery day, three staffers needed 14 hours to deliver 100 orders. Quibuyen and his wife partnered up, reasoning it was more efficient if one could drive while the other hopped out to drop off the desserts. By the second day, they discovered they could cover more ground if they split up and ran separate routes.

Live and learn, he said. “We had never done the takeout model before. There have never been more boxes and packaging material in our café than now.”

For instance, they need insulated foil and cold packs to keep their signature ube cheesecakes cool in a box for the delivery, a tedious task.

The couple are resigned to the fact that this is the new reality — at least for the foreseeable future. No business owner really believes that the restaurant ban will be lifted on May 4, he said.

Hood Famous plans to relaunch its delivery service in the coming weeks.

Café Racer

This artsy coffeehouse/bar in the University District area has suffered through so much adversity, it’s hard to recall when it has gone through a year without turmoil.

Café Racer was the scene of a mass shooting eight years ago when a mentally-ill man opened fire and killed four customers. It also closed in 2017 due to the financial difficulty of trying to make an art-gallery-and-bar self-sustaining.

But Jeff Ramsey and his wife Cindy Anne brought it back to life when they purchased the 1,800-square-foot space two years ago and hosted poetry readings and jazz nights and continued to showcase local artists on its walls.

The couple could make the business numbers work because Ramsey is the “free labor” as cook, bartender, server, bookkeeper, janitor and private events planner — that was, until last fall, when he fell and broke his neck on Vashon Island and was out of commission. Ramsey had to hire an employee ($22.50 an hour after overtime) to help run the daily operations while he recovered, and Café Racer ran into debt again with the high labor cost.

On March 5, the couple celebrated that they had cleared Cafe Racer’s debt thanks to $40,000 in donations from the community. Ten days later, Inslee shut down bars and restaurants due to the pandemic, and without any revenue coming in, Café Racer will be in a hole again.

“‘Ok universe, what is the lesson here? ‘ “quipped Ramsey, adding that he has to laugh to keep from crying. “It’s been surreal.”

The $10,000 grant has helped them catch up on their bills — rent, liability insurance, utilities and other expenses — during this closure.

Ramsey vows Cafe Racer will reopen, saying it’s too important of a community service and an incubator for the music-and-art scene to shut down.

Zheng Café

Co owner Greg Wetzel has already burned through most of the $10,000 to catch up on late bills dating back to three months ago.

Long before the first death was attributed to the coronavirus in King County, their business had already plummeted due to xenophobia, he said.

In late January, two customers walked in and noticed that Zheng Café featured the signature sesame paste noodle from Wuhan, the Chinese city that was at the center of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The customers asked Wetzel’s wife Jing, if she came from that region. When she answered yes, they turned around and left.

In a separate incident, someone threw a rock and shattered their front window. “That’s another $1,500 to fix,” Wetzel said.

The $10,000 city grant, along with a $2,500 grant from Amazon, allowed the Wetzels to make good with landlords, trash collectors and food vendors. But any joy was short-lived.

“The 15th of the month is creeping up, and I will have to pay all those bills again,” Wetzel said.

They plan to reopen. One advantage: they won’t have high labor costs since only he and his wife work in the restaurant. They will focus solely on takeout and delivery apps since the Amazon lunch rush makes up the majority of their business.

They won’t pivot to another Chinese cuisine or hide that they do Wuhan food.

“This is who we are,” Wetzel said.