WHEN THE BLACK CYPRESS in Pullman was named a finalist for the James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality in March, restaurant aficionados across the land fired up Google. Which place? Where? As one of five nominees for a nationwide prize in what’s known as the Oscars of the restaurant world, this Eastern Washington college-town favorite suddenly found itself in the company of Chicago’s Michelin-starred Sepia.

Among the list of semifinalists, The Black Cypress had beat out Seattle’s white-tablecloth, prix fixe Lark, run by a chef already in possession of another James Beard Award. Seattle’s storied Canlis, where the legendary service includes memorizing patrons to spare them the indignities of valet numbers and coat-check tickets, has been nominated for Outstanding Hospitality — formerly Outstanding Service — over and over. Garnering multiple awards in other categories, Canlis has never won this one.

This year’s winners will be announced on June 5 at an Academy Awards–style ceremony in Chicago, broadcast live with 1,600-plus in attendance. Among those walking the red carpet will be a half-dozen Black Cypress staff: service manager Grace Navarrete, bar manager Bryce Blankenship, lead host Fabian Aquino, server Sydney Thrall, former general manager Kayla Eriksen and opening GM Nick Beymer. Notably absent: Black Cypress owner Nikiforos Pitsilionis.

In a phone interview, Pitsilionis urges me to credit all these staffers by name (“If anywhere it’s a choice between me and them, think about dropping me, OK?”). He’s got a 1-week-old baby, plus a 2- and 4-year-old, keeping him home. “My wife, of course, is extremely supportive and wants me to go,” he elaborates, “but I’d feel rotten.

“And honestly, they’ve earned it,” he says of his team. He’s been largely leaving matters in their clearly capable hands for the past year, spending time with his family — this honor, he maintains, is all theirs.

Advertising

The Black Cypress is considered the best restaurant in town, as my Lyft driver proclaimed when I visited Pullman recently. But the picturesque, hilly little city out on the Palouse — so far east, it’s nearly in Idaho — is known with pride by alums as the home of the Washington State University Cougars, not by anyone for its restaurant scene. In Seattle circles, The Black Cypress hadn’t ascended to dining-destination status.

“I’m still confused,” Pitsilionis himself admits. “I’m not sure how we got on their radar.” He opened The Black Cypress in 2009, after following a then-partner bound to WSU for grad school. “I love the technical skill and the creativity involved in Michelin-starred restaurants and such,” he says, “but for my place, I wanted to be satisfying and not ostentatious.” He’s kept the main menu a roster of comforting standbys — locally raised steak with mashed potatoes, roasted chicken, Greek and Italian dishes — as various head chefs have added their own seasonally focused specials. “My crew is wonderful,” he says, “lovely people — but they’re all young folks.”

As to how they wound up on the James Beard shortlist: “Do you have any insights?” Pitsilionis asks me. “Anything that might give me some indication as to how? Because I still wonder about that.”

FIRST, THE BLACK CYPRESS experience. Lodged on Main Street in Pullman’s quaint historic downtown, the restaurant has a familiar style: exposed brick, framed mirrors, nice but not formal, pleasantly abuzz but not noisy. The food, on my visit, was not extraordinary. (“I’m confident that’s a function of an off moment for the kitchen,” Pitsilionis says.)

For the best assessment, we set out to be politely problematic. We arrived a full half-hour early, feigning reservation confusion. We were greeted immediately — always the first test — and the superhumanly charming host made us feel utterly welcome despite our bumbling, offering a waiting area. When I ventured whether we could start at the bar, the answer — “Oh yes! I always forget about that option!” — took ownership of an oversight while making my inquiry seem smart.

At the bar, being slow on the uptake while evincing enthusiasm garnered us quality chitchat as well as gratis tastes of Luxardo Bianco — and, as we all know, a small freebie sets a hugely good tone. And here’s a good one: What happens when you mispronounce a menu term? Our faux pas was met with a barely perceptible pause, then onward, without any potentially embarrassing correction.

Advertising

At the table, a request for a wine recommendation netted an offer of a taste; a salad ordered to share came split on two plates; a half-order of pasta to try in addition to entrees presented absolutely no problem. I jettisoned my sweater to the floor, setting a timer: In three minutes, it was restored. Throughout, our server quietly sparkled, appearing aptly, explaining just enough, making the night feel right.

And not everything was. Our appetizers took too long, with rolls landing randomly afterward; asking for to-go leftovers got boxes dropped on the table, an off note. But the bar staff collaborated elegantly, gesturally as the two worked and entertained. The front-of-house’s seamless teamwork comprised myriad tiny cooperations that patrons don’t, and shouldn’t, notice. Servers, dressed of their own choosing but almost uniformly in black, moved swiftly, surely, with one hand held behind their backs; fresh cutlery materialized resting atop snowy napery on a little silver tray. It all coalesced, the issues somehow disappearing in our minds like magic.

IT ISN’T MAGIC at all, of course — it’s prodigious effort, both individual and collective. Pitsilionis was born in Greece; he credits his commitment to hospitality in part to his homeland’s culture, reified working in his family’s restaurant after they moved to Kenai, Alaska. His sister still runs it, 52 years later.

Also rather noteworthy: Pitsilionis worked as a food runner and doing kitchen prep at California’s vaunted The French Laundry in 2003. Lined up to open sibling Per Se in New York, he was needed back to help with his family’s place — “a bummer,” as he understates, “but even today I still feel good for what I did.”

The ethos of hospitality at The French Laundry stayed with him. “First and foremost,” Pitsilionis recalls, “we were supposed to just make a better world. We’ve all experienced it, whether we were in a bad mood or hungry, or we were sad or lonely, and somebody cared for us — a stranger.” The right restaurant experience doesn’t just feed you, he points out — it “turns you out into the world better.”

For owners, it doesn’t end there. “You have a responsibility to your crew,” Pitsilionis asserts, including creating a “positive, collaborative, supportive environment.” Up to 80% of The Black Cypress front-of-house staff is WSU students. This involves lots of turnover, but also offers advantages, to his mind: “They’re not people that have been jaded from the industry and old burnouts like me — they are sweet, good-hearted, genuine, hospitable people that want to grow, and learn and make a better world.”

Advertising

Service manager Navarrete says that the restaurant hires in small groups to create mini–support systems within the larger one; that everyone starts FOH in a support role for a thorough understanding of the place; and that tips are pooled, creating unity. Pitsilionis also prioritizes, he says, “people truly getting paid as best they possibly can.” He was able to buy The Black Cypress’ handsome brick building, giving him financial leeway to put more back into the business, along with more time for family.

During COVID, that leeway also allowed Pitsilionis time to advocate for restaurants and their workers, sharing knowledge on those scores, and to augment resources donated to feed those in need. As he became more engaged politically, he recognized the regressive nature of Washington’s tax structure and began working toward the capital gains tax (“which I got a lot of [expletive] for locally”).

He also got into community revitalization with the nonprofit Downtown Pullman Association; he’s now on the board.

Board President Willow Falcon related that Pitsilionis offers support to other Pullman entrepreneurs, “gives generously” to local service organizations and is seriously examining “funding mechanisms that have the potential to greatly transform our community … he understands the bigger picture of how much power a Main Street organization can have in bringing back the downtown as a central unifying place for a community.

“Nick is a great thinker and a great leader with a generous heart,” Falcon continued. “Home, for him, doesn’t seem to stop at his doorstep.” Turns out, this expansive ideal of hospitality — from home, to customers, to workers, to those experiencing food insecurity or just needing business advice locally, to the notion of progressive taxation for an entire state — resonates.

AFTER THREE DECADES of reinforcing the restaurant establishment — a world where white males running high-end places were celebrated largely to the exclusion of everyone else — the James Beard Awards have recently undertaken great change. The mission now is to recognize culinary achievement coupled with, as of 2021, “a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.” After a 2021 audit of policies and procedures aimed at a “more inclusive and transparent” awards, outstanding service was reframed as outstanding hospitality — explicitly redefined as extending beyond a restaurant’s walls to “contributing positively to its broader community.” The Black Cypress had that box checked. But still: How, exactly, did the best restaurant in Pullman get singled out as top-tier in the entire country?

Sponsored

I wondered whether an effort was underway to recognize restaurants outside major metropolises. Indeed, James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards committee chair Adrian Miller responded via email, “The committee aims to be more inclusive and representative across both major cities and smaller markets … building a process where nominees outside of big cities have a realistic chance of being nominated and winning.”

As to how, specifically, the James Beard Awards sausage gets made: First, along with the recommendations of those involved in the process, there’s an open call — meaning The Black Cypress may have come to attention via virtually anyone. A volunteer subcommittee boils the recommendations down to semifinalists. Then subcommittee members and judges visit semifinalist establishments, score their experiences and the top five become finalists. Then comes more visits, discussions and voting, with the top scorer in each category winning the prize.

And while the James Beard Awards have sought to provide greater transparency, one part of the process remains opaque: the identity of the regional judges. They’re volunteers, but, in a new development, now receive a stipend for dining, acting as anonymous assessors. (Full disclosure: Prior to reviewing restaurants for The Seattle Times, and prior to these stipends, I served as a regional judge for the James Beard Awards.) Judges are members of the food media, editors, book authors, food studies scholars, former chefs and more, with up to 20 judges per region. “We don’t share specifics on the selection process” of assigning judges dining, Miller said, but the baseline is three visits total per restaurant.

Three humans acting on behalf of the James Beard Awards have visited The Black Cypress, Miller confirmed; the details remain a mystery.

Meanwhile, Pitsilionis says, “It’s been great for the crew … all props to them. I’m just extremely proud for them and what they’ve accomplished. And it’s been great for the community.”

The nomination has brought more visitors from elsewhere, but “not a ton.” He extrapolates that it’s because Pullman is so far-flung, “just not hugely impacted by these things the way it would be in a city.” But of those who do come to experience hospitality Black Cypress–style, he says, “The high expectations are good — it’s important, for us, to meet them.”

When it comes to high expectations, service can have its finer points — the hand behind the back, the silver tray. But service will always have foibles, for as we all are, servers are fallible humans, and also dependent upon the work of fallible humans in the kitchen. Hospitality, however, is a feeling: genuine, welcoming, generous, restorative, safe.

In the restaurant context, outstanding hospitality can obviate imperfection, turn the transactional into the joyful. On our night there, The Black Cypress had that magic. As we made our way out, we were bid a good evening — that small but important moment of closure is the final test — with sincerity, not once, not twice, but thrice. We were already having one.