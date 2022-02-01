“We’ve had one, yes. But what about the second breakfast?” asks Pippin, one of the good-natured hobbits in the 2001 film “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.”

“Lord of the Rings” (and breakfast) fans know all about second breakfast. In this case, the second breakfast I’m talking about is dinner.

I absolutely love breakfast. I could eat it everyday. One of my favorite things to do with my partner is eat breakfast on a lazy weekend while he makes a fresh cup of coffee.

When I moved to Seattle, I was looking forward to getting a good cup of coffee with my breakfast. At home, coffee was the third ingredient after cream and sugar, but as I explored the city, I learned about brewing it and how different beans can have unique tastes. Now I love a good cup of black coffee, and I’ve learned that coffee can be used for so much more, such as upgrading a steak.

As a Texas woman, I know my way around a piece of beef. A coffee rub is the perfect way to elevate a steak. Adding coffee to steak creates a robust flavor by replicating the tannins you find in wine and, once it’s cooked, the crust formed by the coffee tenderizes the steak by sealing in moisture.

In the recipe below, I use a New York strip, but this coffee rub will elevate any steak it touches. If you have time, I highly recommend letting the seasoning rest on the steak for at least three hours uncovered in the fridge. Enjoy with some eggs and potatoes for the perfect second breakfast.

______

Coffee-rubbed steak

Prep time: 3 hours

Serves: 4

Cook time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons coffee

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon ginger

4 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon mustard powder

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

2 teaspoons red pepper flakes

2 New York strips (16 ounces, approximately 1.5 -2 inches thick; if you are not cooking a New York strip, internal temperatures below may not apply)

1 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons vegetable oil (or other high heat neutral oil)





STEPS:

Mix coffee and all seasonings except salt in a small bowl. If you have mortar and pestle, I advise mixing seasonings in there; this will help the red pepper flakes and Italian seasoning become finer.

Pat steaks dry with paper towels and season with salt on both sides.

Coat steaks with about 4-5 tablespoons of coffee rub. Be sure to pat the rub into the steaks, by gently pressing down as applying seasonings. Season steaks all over, place on a plate or cutting board and put into the fridge open air (do not cover) for 3-4 hours.

Remove steaks from fridge and let them come to room temperature. This can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 1 hour. Bringing the steaks to room temperature will help them sear.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a cast-iron or other oven-safe skillet, heat oil over medium to high heat.

Sear steaks for 2 minutes on each side. Let sit untouched; do not move steaks around in the pan. You can press them gently with a spatula to make sure the steak is in contact with the pan. After the final 2 minutes, immediately place steaks in the oven. Cook in the oven for 5 minutes; this will make the steaks a medium-rare temperature (the thickest part will have an internal temperature of 120 degrees). If you want your steaks cooked medium, remove after 7 minutes (or when the internal temperature is 135 degrees).