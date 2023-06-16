Last September, our family doctor called with news. A few days earlier, our older daughter Nova had had some routine blood work done. I expected to hear that she still had an iron deficiency and was just small for her age. Both of those things were true, but my stomach dropped when our doctor revealed that Nova had celiac disease.

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease where gluten, a component in wheat, rye and barley, causes an irritation in the gut, leading to permanent damage of the small intestine. Symptoms can include anemia, diarrhea, fatigue, bloating and gas. Nova had a sort of “silent celiac” where she didn’t really have diarrhea any more than any other toddler, and while she was iron deficient, our main reason for getting her tested was that as a 27-pound 4-year-old, she was hovering around the 5th percentile for weight.

For our food-obsessed Italian American family, hearing that Nova had celiac disease devastated me. My husband was horrified, exclaiming, “We sent her to school with a peanut butter sandwich, we’ve been poisoning her!” Looking back on those first few months, I think I went through all the stages of grief, which sounds silly since we’re talking about an autoimmune disease where the side effects are diarrhea, not anaphylaxis or any sort of terminal illness. But now that I’m finally on the other edge of total shock, I’m here to tell you that’s OK, and that you can and should allow yourself to grieve this sort of news.

Food and eating are so much part of the framework of family life that news like this can feel earth-shattering and overwhelming in the moment. But remember, there is a path forward. In the nine months since Nova was diagnosed with celiac, our family has worked hard to break some eating habits and form new ones, and I’ve learned a few things about adapting to life with a celiac family member. If you or someone you love is facing a new celiac diagnosis, I’m hoping this will be helpful for you, too.

Back on the day we found out, as our doctor droned on about how there are no known cures for the autoimmune disease and the necessity of adopting a strict gluten-free diet, I found myself responding with something like, “OK, that’s fine, we can do that.”

“Yes, but this is a big change. This is a big deal,” she said, seriously. The weight of her words smacked me even as I was trying to minimize the diagnosis in my mind as a coping mechanism. As I talked to friends and family over the next few days, I was met with some of the same, being told that I should be grateful we caught it early and thankful that it wasn’t something more serious and emphasizing “at least now you know.”

But even if I felt all those things at some point over the next few months, it didn’t help to hear them in those first few days. It definitely didn’t help to repeat those platitudes to myself as I sobbed through aisles at a few different grocery stores, searching for certified gluten-free replacements for the wheat-filled items Nova loved to eat.

Food is life for all of us, but food for me is literally my livelihood. Eating out with my family was work — but more than that, I come from a food-loving family — the kind where we’re often talking about what we’re having for dinner while we are eating lunch.

I looked back on a document I started shortly after the doctor’s phone call and those early entries are full of grief. “I’m mourning her future. All those croissants. All the pizza. Dumplings. Being one of those people who has to say they have an allergy. … An autoimmune issue. Needing something special. It doesn’t make sense. I don’t want it to make sense I guess, I just want to feel,” I wrote.

Grief isn’t linear and it’s not always rational. I found myself crying in the car one morning out of the blue because I realized Nova wouldn’t be able to easily drink beer like any other young adult would. It made zero sense. She’s 5 years old. But after a minute or two of crying, I started laughing because I realized how ridiculous it was to be mourning the death of future beer drinking.

To be fair, I have grieved the deaths of a lot of small but significant food traditions in our house over the past year. Gone is our weekly pancake Friday breakfast as we have yet to find something as simple and delightful as Krusteaz “just add water” mix. Same for doughnuts — one of Nova’s former favorite foods. I have yet to attempt to make gluten-free pasta from scratch, which meant our Christmas tradition of ravioli turned into prime rib (also pretty great!). In fact, the winter holidays were a big trigger for me. At the start of the pandemic, Nova was featured in an article I wrote about making sugar cookies with your kids, an annual winter tradition passed down from my grandmother. I made gluten-free sugar cookies this winter, but it just wasn’t the same, and they went largely uneaten. Our usual takeout dinners when we couldn’t be bothered to cook were things like chicken teriyaki or pizza delivery and it’s been difficult finding a reliably good, reliably celiac-safe substitute for either.

Which brings me to another thing I learned — a big life-changing diagnosis might change your life, but that doesn’t mean it changes you. I asked Estela Martinez, owner of Belltown’s Askatu Bakery, if she grieved at all when learning of her daughter’s two dozen food allergies. She didn’t have time to grieve, she said; she just had to “figure it out.” Martinez got right to work, buying up all the ingredients her daughter could eat and blending them into baked goods, tinkering until she cracked the code on wonderful cookies, brownies, cakes and even a peanut butter-like substitute.

After learning Nova’s diagnosis, I immediately put a ton of gluten-free cookbooks on hold at the library. I reached out to my network of friends and extended friends who were celiac to get tips on good gluten-free brands and filled my pantry with alternative flours and xanthan gum. And while I have run through a ton of different pastas, pancake mixes, pizza mixes and more — I am still me. A person who likes to play fast and loose with cookbooks, using them for inspiration rather than instruction. I’ve let at least three sourdough starters die in my fridge and my mixer is gathering dust. I am so grateful for the dedicated gluten-free bakers in Seattle (like Askatu! And Grain Artisan Bakery and Nuflours!) because I am much happier purchasing those items than trying to make them myself.

Also, Nova is still herself. A kid with a kid’s appetite. She loves her Annie’s rice mac-and-cheese and her Franz gluten-free seven-grain bread sandwiches with the crust cut off. I am endlessly grateful for brands like Schar, Jovial, Rummo and Josie’s Best for having great-tasting gluten-free products. We are so lucky to have so many more options than ever before.

Still, eating at restaurants as someone with celiac as opposed to a gluten sensitivity is hard. Rightly so, restaurants are quite hesitant to guarantee anything is “celiac-safe” rather than simply gluten-free. But we’ve found some winners, and it probably helps that we live in Seattle. Nova loves the yam noodles at Kizuki Ramen by our house and the gluten-free cheeseburgers at Burgermaster. I’m trying to convert her to loving the world’s best fried chicken from The Chicken Supply, but she’s never been a fried chicken fan (being the kid of a food writer is an entirely different article). Traveling can also be hard, and we’ve become pros at bringing our own food on vacation or making our first stop a grocery store to stock up on her favorites.

The first two months after Nova’s diagnosis were tough. Kids thrive on routine, and having a lot of foods she loved suddenly taste different was jarring for her. But on the flip side, she had basically been living with a constant stomachache for years, and it was only after a few months of a gluten-free diet that her appetite grew, and she began to be able to tell us more about how her body was feeling. She’s getting better about asking if things are gluten-free and knowing what that means, and I’ve only had to lie once or twice (if she asks you, Coke is not gluten-free). Her 2-year-old sister, Lui, already knows to ask if something is gluten-free, often asking “goo-fee?” — which is wild in the most wonderful way.

There are so many foods that are naturally gluten-free of course; all fruits and vegetables, eggs, meat, fish, dairy, rice and oats. As the months wore on, my brain was able to unlock more and more, easily subbing rice for farro or gluten-free pasta for regular. I fought it less and found myself feeling sad about it less often. I finally feel like I’ve got my cooking mojo back.

Still, when our doctor suggested I get a blood test to see if I was also celiac — it’s hereditary and there are some cases in my extended family — I hesitated. Even with the changes our family has made to become a 90% gluten-free household, with one small, dedicated area for non-gluten-free bread, I was so afraid of the ramifications of a potential celiac diagnosis as a food writer. Our ever-pragmatic doctor struck again, telling me if I was celiac, I could ignore it until one day when my body would decide enough was enough and rebel. I decided I didn’t want to know what that felt like, so I got the blood test. I am celiac-negative, and there is guilt (moms carry so much guilt) about my relief. My husband has yet to get tested, but I know he eventually will.

But as I happily cut out the letters for Nova’s 5th birthday cake — gluten-free Rice Krispie bars spelling out her name — earlier this month, I was proud of how far we’ve come.

I know there’s still a long way to go. Another recent blood test showed Nova’s gut is healing but it’s not fully there yet. And she still has slip-ups, which we knew would happen. It’s another thing I learned to be OK with — mistakes. We’ll have setbacks and that’s OK. She has gotten “gluten-ed” and suffered subsequent stomach problems. But I’ve got at least a dozen more years of helping her make her way in the world of food, and I know we’ll be learning together.

It’s not the end of the world. I am happy we caught it early and now we know what was going on in her body. She’s growing — getting taller, gaining weight — and thankfully at a faster rate than she was because her body is finally able to actually absorb all those nutrients in her food. There is still some sadness and frustration on all our parts. But there’s always another day to try again, and that — along with finding a consistently good gluten-free doughnut — is what I’m looking forward to.