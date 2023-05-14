If you look in my mom’s kitchen today, you’ll find every cooking and baking tool imaginable.

“You know why? Because I figure it might make my cooking easier!” my mom laughed one day when I asked her why someone like herself, who does not like to cook, might have amassed such an impressive collection of cooking utensils over the years.

While my mom will be the first to admit she does not enjoy cooking, she cooked to feed us when I was growing up because that’s who she is: someone who always takes care of her family. Because of that and many other things, she’s always been my role model. A Japanese American born and raised in Hawaii, she is a ball of sunshine. Joyce Ray carries a laugh so joyous and contagious you catch it yards away. She is a strong woman who is devoted to helping others and who thrives from connection.

Her devotion to connection made her a born storyteller and influenced my career path as a photojournalist. For the past 11 years, I’ve had the privilege of nationally documenting a variety of historical events, from the aftermath of COVID-19, to passionate people trying to make an impact in their communities.

My mom helped me cultivate a drive to preserve and help expand the voices of communities to make the world feel more connected and tender. Little did she know, the mysteries tucked within her own family history would inspire me to embark on this journey to create a cookbook to preserve our family’s recipes handed down by the last two generations.

Two strands that connected the family

This all started around a dinner table covered with homemade food. Sounds of plates clanking and laughter bouncing off the walls filled the room and my childhood.

Advertising

I learned early in life that my family’s love language was food — and everything that comes with food: sitting around the table, eating, conversing, connecting.

Growing up, I watched how the women in my family always found their way back to the table, savoring the time they had to play games and chat about life and past experiences. My mom, who loves connection, and my aunt Laraine Sumii, a talented cook, have been the two most important ingredients to this bond. Mom is the life of the party who keeps the conversation going and keeps everyone in touch with one another between holidays; until her death in 2012, my Aunt Laraine was the family’s ace chef, cooking up a unique fusion of Hawaiian, Japanese and Chinese dishes to feed our family in many scrumptious dinners over the years. In her own way, each woman provided the glue that kept the family together.

Like my mom, I loved eating food, but found no enjoyment in cooking. Yet, even today, every bite of a dish my enigmatic Aunt Laraine made when I was growing up gives me an essence of nostalgia and the comfort of our community in the family.

After Aunt Laraine died from lupus, her daughter, my cousin Jennifer Sumii, inherited the role her mom used to hold in our family as the matriarch who feeds everyone.

While growing up, Jennifer learned how to make many dishes from her mom: Spam musubi, shrimp tempura, manapua.

But one recipe slipped through her fingers: char siu. Char siu is a Cantonese roast meat, or Chinese barbecue pork. Growing up an island girl, Laraine cultivated her char siu recipe with a fusion of Chinese and Hawaiian influence. Jennifer was eager to have the recipe, yet Laraine never wrote down her recipes and chose not to share her char siu with anyone.

Advertising

“The worst part about Mom is that it was all in her head,” Jennifer told me. “I think she thought I was going to give it away. Even if I did, who cares? Why does it matter? She would not give it to me.”

Traditional char siu dishes have a signature sweetness and hint of spice to each recipe. Laraine developed a recipe with a vibrant, earthy flavor that complements the sweetness of the roasted pork. The luscious marinade creates a unique savory flavor with melodies of warm, comforting spices like cinnamon.

After her mom died, Jennifer thought Laraine’s char siu recipe was lost forever, and as we rued the fact that so many family recipes like that — some of which dated back two generations — had been lost with Laraine’s passing, I thought, “We should work to preserve what’s left. Let’s write a cookbook.”

So Jennifer and I set out to do just that. And as it turns out, her mom wasn’t the original brilliant family chef. Delving into our family’s love for food took me on an unexpected journey into my family’s history, starting with my maternal grandmother, Tomoyo Momohara.

Diving into the past

Grandma Tomoyo was a talented cook and an excellent fishmonger. My mother recalled how Tomoyo would go to the fish market, look at all the fish and then buy the big tuna — or aku, as skipjack tuna is commonly known in Hawaii.

“I never saw her slice it,” my mother told me, “but I remember when my dad came home, he would sit down, and she would bring out the platter with sashimi and soy sauce or sometimes she would buy octopus and have that too.”

Advertising

But Tomoyo was also a woman with a tragic past — one that was kept a secret in the family and that’s still shrouded in mystery to this day. I know only that my mother, while still in fourth grade, watched Tomoyo go through a manic-depressive episode. When my grandma’s mental health took a turn, the cooking stopped in the household, and the family had to fend for themselves with meals.

That’s how my mom lost her connection to the craft of cooking. Today, she can find the humor in recalling some of the random homemade meals her younger self would slap together.

“I’d make kimchi or watercress sandwiches,” she told me, laughing. “I was really into hotdogs and bell peppers, so I would mix it together.”

Back then, the family didn’t understand how severe Tomoyo’s mental state was and didn’t have the means to seek psychiatric care. As a result, my mom often felt judged and unheard by her close relatives and was disciplined and discouraged from expressing her emotions or thoughts. She felt unsafe at home and unsure of herself — unlike her older sister, my Aunt Laraine, who was three years older than my mom.

Laraine was a bright, fierce woman who could throw a punch and knew the craft of cooking well. Deep down in the essence of her being, she was a cook, like her mother, and she knew she was good. So did everyone else at the dinner table.

Like Tomoyo’s, the details of Laraine’s life are very much a mystery to me. After battling lupus for four decades, she died in 2012 and rarely shared stories of her past or the recipes she conjured up. No one knows how she learned to cook, but many have theorized that Grandma Tomoyo had an influence.

Sponsored

At the time of Tomoyo’s manic episode, Laraine was entering middle school. She was deeply impacted by Tomoyo’s mental illness and found comfort through her friendships, starting fights at school, and avoiding home at all costs.

In adulthood, she had a witty sense of humor, but held a rough demeanor and guarded attitude — not allowing others to know about her past or her emotions. She pursued a career that had nothing to do with food — she was a fingerprint technician for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

But tellingly, Laraine also passed her love of cooking — and her talent — onto her daughter, my cousin Jennifer, a gentle, patient woman who sees the craft of cooking as a gesture of affection.

“I worked really hard on it, and it’s like I did it for everybody else,” she told me one afternoon while we were chatting in the kitchen. “It’s not about eating it for me. I’m the last one to go grab a plate because to me it’s about seeing everybody else.”

My memories of Jennifer, who is 11 years older than I am, revolve around the kitchen and wafting aromas of delicious things. As I reached adulthood, I fondly remember becoming closer to my cousin. A curiosity about basic cooking brewed inside of me, and Jennifer quickly noticed. Many times she took me under her wing and explained cooking techniques like how to hold a knife and how to improvise cooking by taste testing and adding seasonings for flavor.

Advertising

Two summers ago, my mom and Jennifer were reminiscing over the phone about Laraine and her missing-presumed-gone-forever char siu recipe when suddenly my mom jumped up and ran over to her recipe box. Lo and behold, there it was: Laraine’s char siu recipe. Laughter soared through the phone and we both jumped for joy.

“I thought it died with her, I really did,” Jennifer told me last November when she was recounting this story.

(Don’t worry, Aunt Laraine, I’m not going to give away the recipe to readers. The recipe will stay in the family).

This story sparked a drive in me to make sure every family dish from here on out is preserved for our future generations.

Jennifer, a Denver native, visits my family in Redmond often. Every chance we get, we find ourselves in the kitchen. On most of her visits, you’ll find Jennifer and my mom cooking over the stove in my mom’s kitchen, with me standing above them on a ladder, documenting the cooking process while sampling along the way.

Laraine’s char siu recipe turned out to be exactly what my cousin Jennifer needed.

Advertising

Or maybe, what she really needed was that lost and precious piece of her beloved mother.

I understand that better now. Preserving these recipes and spending quality time in the kitchen has given my mom the chance to tell family stories. She has given us another lens through which to view her mom, and to shed light on why Laraine could seem so reserved. The quality time — always connected by food — also has been a therapeutic release for my mom by sharing what it was like to lose her mother to mental illness at a young age.

During a recent visit with Jennifer, my mom decided to try making sata andagi, an Okinawan doughnut grandma Tomoyo used to make when she was young.

“Mom was a wiz on this,” she told me fondly. “She would grab the batter and squeeze it out and it comes out in a ball. Then she makes the tip.

“It’s an art,” my mom added. Then, she paused. “I think that was the best memory of mom making something.”

Hovering over the stove on a ladder with my camera poised to shoot as my mom made sata andagi, I documented my mom’s delicate hand dropping doughnut batter into heated oil. She tilted her head above the pot, fogging up her glasses as steam seeped upward and her famous laugh filled the room.

Advertising

This might not have been the best memory of my own mother, but it certainly illustrated exactly who she is.

This is my mom, a gentle and warm woman who helped us on this discovery of family and food.

Happy Mother’s Day, mom. Thank you for being the glue in our family and brightening up our lives with your warm laughter.

_____

Grandma Tomoyo’s sata andagi

Ingredients:

3 cups of flour

2 tablespoons of baking powder

½ teaspoon of salt

1 cup of sugar

1 cup milk

2 beaten eggs

3 cups of neutral-flavored oil e.g. canola, vegetable, avocado, etc. (Or more if needed.)

Steps: