Imagine an all-you-can-eat restaurant. What do you see?

I used to picture cavernous, carpeted dining halls littered with tables. Long steam tables stuffed with both overboiled and dried-out foods, a stone-faced chef at the end of the buffet, carving away at a hunk of meat for an unending line of hungry diners. No panache, just cheap, good ol’ rib-sticking meals made in bulk.

But those ideas of the endless buffet are woefully outdated. We checked out two sleek spots in Redmond — Woomadang and Shaburina — each specializing in meals of the all-you-can-eat (AYCE) variety.

The dining rooms are large but feel modern. Woomadang is filled with big screens playing K-pop music videos while Shaburina loudly plays club hits. There isn’t a carpet in sight. Also outdated are the low prices. At these two spots, opting for the AYCE option can run upward of $60 per person. You’re also charged for excessive food waste and there’s a time limit on your table.

Here’s the scoop on these two all-you-can-eat adventures.

Woomadang

8976 161st Ave. N.E., Redmond, 425-242-1639, woomadang.com

First up: Woomadang, in the Bella Bottega Shopping Center. There are both AYCE and à la carte options available here. The entree choices and the à la carte meat options all come with the buffet — stocked with rice, soup, fried chicken wings and salad — which takes the place of banchan side dishes that typically accompany the main course at Korean restaurants. But if you are with at least one other person, activate the barbecue grills — the AYCE option, while expensive, is the better option in terms of bang for your buck.

Priced at $55 per person (kids up to are free, 3-7 are $25), you choose three of the 10 available meats. My friend and I ordered the thinly sliced brisket, rib-eye and sliced pork shoulder, and there was also chuck flap, short ribs, pork galbi, pork belly and beef, pork or chicken bulgogi. For comparison, if you were to order those three meats off the à la carte menu, it would cost just under $130 total.

With the AYCE option, you also have the choice of adding additional meats or refills as you grill your way through the meal. However, you cannot get to-go boxes for AYCE food, and there’s an $8 fee for excessive waste as well as a 100-minute time limit.

We hit the buffet for rice and plenty of kimchi while the grill heated. I wasn’t overly excited about the other buffet choices. There was a cold mashed potato salad similar to gamja, but instead of crunchy cucumber and carrot, the dish had cooked green beans, carrots and corn. There were rice cakes in a thick gochujang sauce, but it was lukewarm, as were the chicken wings (although they were still crispy). The cabbage and radish kimchis were terrific, as were the spicy cucumbers.

The meat arrived with a thick slab of mushroom and some onion, plus dipping sauces. The meat quality was great, and the cuts seared up super tender with just the right amount of fat. Things were slightly smoky, but overall not terrible, and our server kept stopping by to see if we were interested in more meat.

I left stuffed — and while it’s a heavy, pricey lunch, I could definitely see myself heading back to Woomadang for dinner with a group.

Shaburina

2720 152nd Ave. N.E. #130, Redmond, 425-658-7185, shabu-shaburina.com

On the south end of Redmond is Shaburina, an AYCE Japanese shabu-shabu spot with dozens of paper lanterns dotting the ceiling and a bumping soundtrack. Unlike Woomadang, which has one menu for the day, Shaburina offers express lunch, AYCE lunch and dinner pricing in addition to a menu of rice bowls.

The express lunch shabu-shabu option, where you pick a broth, two meats and either rice or noodles, is $26 for house meats or $33 for the premium option, with wagyu beef and Kurobuta pork. The AYCE shabu-shabu is unlimited, with the full buffet available, priced at $50 for premium and $35 for the house option. There is a 90-minute time limit on the AYCE and a $5 charge for excessive food waste.

There are four broths to choose from for soup: kombu, sukiyaki, creamy vegetable and spicy miso. The buffet is stocked with vegetables and noodle options plus additional proteins: meatballs, fish cakes, shrimp, squid, imitation crab, tofu, eggs and more. There’s also a full condiment bar to mix up custom dipping sauces (including the increasingly elusive bottle of sriracha). Getting soup with just the options from the buffet bar is $28.

I ordered the kombu broth with the house meats, which include beef short plate, chuck, pork belly and shoulder, and hit the buffet to fill my plate with kabocha squash, potatoes, mushrooms, cabbage and fried tofu strips. There are little remotes stuck to the wall at each table to help you control the temperature (don’t ask me about the rookie tongue burn I got before turning down the rolling boil). Service was extra friendly, with someone stopping by often to remove plates and offer meat refills.

While I didn’t need any additional meat, I was grateful for the extra trips to the buffet for more vegetables. Still, my pot of soup felt bottomless. There was no way I could finish the entire thing. The coup de grace for my stomach: the luscious soft serve ice cream cone the staff presents you as you walk out the door.

Dinner prices for the same meal run $55/premium, $39/house, which feels like a great deal for a wonderfully filling dinner. I’m less convinced on spending that amount for lunch, but if you’ve got something to celebrate, this is delicious and fun — and it ends with ice cream.