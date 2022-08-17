Bunsoy, the modern Filipino restaurant that debuted to much hype in Ballard six months ago, will close next week, according to investors.

Co-owner Tommy Patrick said chef Rhabbie “Bunsoy” Coquia is working on another project in the “Seattle food scene,” and that the Filipino restaurant will close with his departure “since Rhabbie is quite literally Bunsoy.”

“We have decided that it’s not right to continue to operate a space using his name. It has been a pleasure being a part of Seattle’s Filipino community, even if it was only for a brief time,” Patrick said in a released statement.

Bunsoy will shut down after service on Aug. 25 and reopen about Sept. 14 as a seafood bar restaurant, Patrick said.

Bunsoy occupied a prime real estate corner in the barhopping section of Ballard, so investors will take advantage of that high foot-traffic area with an early and late night happy hour that will feature a large craft cocktail menu, Patrick said.

The still unnamed seafood bar restaurant with 77 seats will focus on small plates such as fried smelt and ceviche, and shareable large plates such as a whole trout or a halibut filet.