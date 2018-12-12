Fans have been waiting more than a year since the announcement of the new location — now it's finally here, with marching bands to celebrate.

The newest location of Seattle’s beloved Dick’s Drive-In opens today in Kent with a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m., followed by the ceremonial flipping of the first burger. Fans have been waiting since the site was announced in September of 2017, and the attendant fanfare is fit to make late cofounder Dick Spady proud: music from local high school marching bands, a hydroplane on display, a holiday gift popup store and, presumably, more.

This past July, Dick’s was voted best local burger in the Seattle Times Burger Bracket (though as with all matters of taste, the poll results were controversial). With the longstanding Seattle branches and a newer one in Edmonds, the Kent branch of Dick’s makes seven total. It is located at 24130 Pacific Highway South in west Kent, five miles south of Sea-Tac Airport in the Midway Shopping Center, near Highline College.