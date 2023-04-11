I am always looking for quick, easy and healthy meals. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good hearty casserole, and pasta is for sure my favorite food. BUT — life is all about balance, right? Well, one of my husband’s favorite meals is pork chops, and my mom is always spoiling him with a Cajun-style chop. I wanted to try a different take and see if I could get his approval.

Let’s talk about pork chops. To be honest, I’ve never been a huge fan of them. They tend to always be overcooked and the cuts I usually get at the grocery store lack flavor. But I recently saw these beautiful cuts, and the idea of a honey miso glaze for them was speaking to my soul. When I tell you that you’ll want to add this glaze to EVERYTHING, I am not lying. It is so easy to make: It comes together in less than five minutes and is so delicious. I now keep a bit in the fridge to add to anything that needs a little flavor pick-me-up.

When it comes to preparation, I continue to gravitate toward using my cast-iron skillet. When I was getting my thoughts together for this recipe, I knew I wanted to do the pork chops in the skillet to get a nice external crust with all of the flavor.

Now — to make this recipe healthy. Let me introduce you to this wonderfully bright bok choy. I considered roasting it in the oven or putting it on the grill. Both ways would have worked, but ultimately, I wanted to keep it simple. So we’re heading in the direction of a one-pot meal by searing the bok choy right in the skillet while the pork is resting. The bok choy takes on the flavor from the miso-glazed pork and it truly rounds out the meal. Finish it off by brushing it with some of that honey miso glaze, and you have a delicious, healthy, easy dinner that you and the family will LOVE!

_____

Honey Miso-Glazed Pork Chops With Bok Choy

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Servings: 2

INGREDIENTS

Pork chops and bok choy

¼ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon salt, separated in half

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 thick-cut pork chops

1 teaspoon avocado oil

2 baby bok choy, sliced in half lengthwise

Sesame seeds (optional)

Sliced scallion (optional)

Honey miso glaze

¼ cup honey

¼ cup miso

¼ cup tamari or soy sauce

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

STEPS

Pork chops

Mix together the spices and ¼ teaspoon of salt. Sprinkle over both sides of pork chops, and rub in. Let sit for 30 minutes, while preparing the honey miso glaze (see below). Heat a skillet (I prefer cast iron) over medium heat. Add avocado oil to the pan. Lay each pork chop in the skillet, and let sit about 30 seconds to get a nice sear. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for 3 to 4 minutes on the first side, and then flip. Cook another 2 to 3 minutes on the second side. Remove the pork chops from the skillet and brush with the honey miso glaze, and let rest. While the pork is resting, sprinkle ¼ teaspoon of salt on the bok choy. Add bok choy to the skillet. Cook 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove from the skillet and brush with the honey miso glaze. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and sliced scallion, and serve.

Honey miso glaze

In a small saucepan over medium heat, add honey, miso, tamari or soy sauce, and red pepper flakes. Whisk until combined, and miso is fully dissolved, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

Enjoy!