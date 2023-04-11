By
Special to The Seattle Times

I am always looking for quick, easy and healthy meals. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good hearty casserole, and pasta is for sure my favorite food. BUT — life is all about balance, right? Well, one of my husband’s favorite meals is pork chops, and my mom is always spoiling him with a Cajun-style chop. I wanted to try a different take and see if I could get his approval.

Let’s talk about pork chops. To be honest, I’ve never been a huge fan of them. They tend to always be overcooked and the cuts I usually get at the grocery store lack flavor. But I recently saw these beautiful cuts, and the idea of a honey miso glaze for them was speaking to my soul. When I tell you that you’ll want to add this glaze to EVERYTHING, I am not lying. It is so easy to make: It comes together in less than five minutes and is so delicious. I now keep a bit in the fridge to add to anything that needs a little flavor pick-me-up. 

When it comes to preparation, I continue to gravitate toward using my cast-iron skillet. When I was getting my thoughts together for this recipe, I knew I wanted to do the pork chops in the skillet to get a nice external crust with all of the flavor. 

Now — to make this recipe healthy. Let me introduce you to this wonderfully bright bok choy. I considered roasting it in the oven or putting it on the grill. Both ways would have worked, but ultimately, I wanted to keep it simple. So we’re heading in the direction of a one-pot meal by searing the bok choy right in the skillet while the pork is resting. The bok choy takes on the flavor from the miso-glazed pork and it truly rounds out the meal. Finish it off by brushing it with some of that honey miso glaze, and you have a delicious, healthy, easy dinner that you and the family will LOVE!

_____

Honey Miso-Glazed Pork Chops With Bok Choy

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Servings: 2

INGREDIENTS
Pork chops and bok choy
  • ¼ teaspoon paprika
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt, separated in half
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 2 thick-cut pork chops
  • 1 teaspoon avocado oil
  • 2 baby bok choy, sliced in half lengthwise
  • Sesame seeds (optional)
  • Sliced scallion (optional)
Honey miso glaze
  • ¼ cup honey
  • ¼ cup miso
  • ¼ cup tamari or soy sauce
  • ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
STEPS
Pork chops
  1. Mix together the spices and ¼ teaspoon of salt.
  2. Sprinkle over both sides of pork chops, and rub in. Let sit for 30 minutes, while preparing the honey miso glaze (see below).
  3. Heat a skillet (I prefer cast iron) over medium heat. Add avocado oil to the pan.
  4. Lay each pork chop in the skillet, and let sit about 30 seconds to get a nice sear.
  5. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for 3 to 4 minutes on the first side, and then flip.
  6. Cook another 2 to 3 minutes on the second side.
  7. Remove the pork chops from the skillet and brush with the honey miso glaze, and let rest.
  8. While the pork is resting, sprinkle ¼ teaspoon of salt on the bok choy. Add bok choy to the skillet.
  9. Cook 2 to 3 minutes per side.
  10. Remove from the skillet and brush with the honey miso glaze.
  11. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and sliced scallion, and serve.
Honey miso glaze
  1. In a small saucepan over medium heat, add honey, miso, tamari or soy sauce, and red pepper flakes.
  2. Whisk until combined, and miso is fully dissolved, 2 to 3 minutes.
  3. Remove from heat and set aside.

Enjoy!

Danie Baker: recipes@heydaniebakes.com; Danie Baker is a food blogger, recipe developer, digital content creator and winner of "Top Chef Amateurs." You can see more of her work at her "Hey Danie Bakes" blog. You can also connect with her on Instagram at @HeyDanieBakes, or on Twitter @HeyDanieBakes.

Most Read Life Stories