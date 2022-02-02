Born in Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands, some of Jhef Romero’s first memories were running around his parents’ restaurant on the island. Now, 26 years after moving to Lynnwood, Romero has opened Lasa Sandwiches & Pearls, showcasing his Filipino family recipes.

Romero’s family has had the chance once before; after first moving to Lynnwood in 1995, Romero’s parents opened Family Time Restaurant in Shoreline in 2002.

“Times were a lot different back then. It was difficult to have other Filipinos come in and support that … trying to sell them something they have at home on their stove,” Romero said during a recent phone call.

They sold the restaurant in 2012 (it has since closed), but restaurant life wasn’t over for Romero. He spent the intervening years working in restaurants in Seattle and dreamed every day of owning a restaurant again.

“Even if it wasn’t successful, it was still fulfilling. We were still doing it, with our family and our flavors,” Romero said.

Then, in 2020, he found a location and an opportunity to try again, albeit amid a pandemic. He questioned if it was smart to try.

“But we just had to. Something screamed it was time. Let’s give it a shot,” he said.

The only glitch was the space was small — a former dentist’s office in a strip mall that needed some work. It was going to be tough to offer an extensive menu with table service out of the space, but Romero thought it could work as a sandwich shop, which came with its own obstacles.

“It’s hard for people to receive Filipino food generally, but taking that and making it into a sandwich? People could be like, ‘Oh my god, what have you done?’ ” he said.

Still, he trusted his vision and the space opened the last day of June. The menu is small — just six sandwiches, fries and lumpia plus a handful of specialty drinks. Each dish is packed full of the traditional flavors Romero grew up with, twisted into sandwich form, like the Adobo Fried Chicken ($12) and the Lechon Kawali Roll ($14).

Both are substantial sandwiches. The fried chicken features chicken marinated in adobo spices — soy, garlic and whole peppercorns — and fried crisp, slathered with a spicy roasted jalapeño mayo and topped with housemade sili pipino, a tart cucumber pickle. In a world where it seems everyone and their brother is making a fried chicken sandwich, this one is definitely worth your time.

As for the Lechon Kawali Roll, a laugh forced its way out of my mouth as I opened the to-go container containing the sandwich because I was so shocked by its sheer size. The four slabs of crispy, fried pork belly coated in a sticky-sweet soy glaze were speckled with sliced chilies and fresh herbs and spilled out of a toasted hoagie like clowns falling out of a too-small car. There’s shredded lettuce, but let’s be real — no amount of lettuce can cut the rich crackle of pork fat. I will say, the heat from the ginger and chili in the herb garnish does a nice job. It’s a sandwich that feels like it should be on a day’s to-do list, deserving of a triumphant check once finished.

“We definitely want people to go home fed,” Romero said with a laugh.

Go to Lasa Sandwiches & Pearls hungry. Order a Boracay Breeze ($5.50), an orange-calamansi lemonade that’s sour/sweet and filled with tiny gelatin pearls and small bars of gulaman jellies, and sneak sips under your mask while you wait for one of those incredible sandwiches.

You’ll most likely see Romero in back, frying pork belly. His wife, Katrina Romero, and sister IJ Romero will be helping cook or taking orders, and in a few years his own daughter (born in 2020) will be running around the family restaurant just as he did over three decades ago. (Right now the dining room is closed because of the recent coronavirus spike, but it will reopen as case counts drop).

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday; 18009 Highway 99, Suite C, Lynnwood; 425-361-1263; lasasandwiches.com

El Rey Peruvian Restaurant

Elsewhere in the land of Lynnwood strip malls is El Rey Peruvian Restaurant. My colleague Tan Vinh was correct in his assessment that El Rey, run by Yacira Mayta, is a stellar new restaurant.

The menu features classic Peruvian dishes executed with an easy precision. You can’t go wrong with an order of the roast chicken, the skin burnished to a deep mahogany, the meat juicy and tender. It comes with a pile of fries and a simple salad ($16/half chicken). If you’re into hot sauce, you’re going to want extra of the housemade sauce — green with cilantro, creamy and hot as Hades.

Also wonderful is the lomo saltado ($15.99) with tender, chargrilled steak bites and plenty of onion, served over fries and with a side of rice.

Mayta says the thing to look out for is the pachamanca, a traditional Peruvian dish of chicken, pork, potatoes and vegetables cooked in an earthen oven. It’s a weekend special once a month, announced on Facebook. February dates have yet to be announced, but once they are, I’ll see you there.

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday; 12926 Mukilteo Speedway, e15, Lynnwood; 425-374-2839; orderelreyperuvianrestaurant.com