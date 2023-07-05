The expansion of the estimable Holy Mountain Brewing is big news in the beer community. The Interbay-based brewery is considered one of the best craft beers in the Pacific Northwest, and it recently opened a second tap room in Seattle’s Phinney Ridge neighborhood.

This great news comes after Stoup Brewing in Ballard, another boldface name in the craft beer movement, announced it was expanding to Capitol Hill by taking over the 16,000-square-foot brewhouse of Optimism Brewing come late October.

But even if beer is not your drink of choice, there are many other options — from a vodka bar to a cool natural wine shop — in our roundup of bar and tasting room openings below.

Holy Mountain Brewing Co.

7009 Greenwood Ave. N. (Phinney Ridge), Seattle; holymountainbrewing.com/location/phinney-taproom

Holy Mountain runs about a dozen taps, from its hoppy brews and saisons to darker, malty brews, in Phinney Ridge. For newcomers to Holy Mountain, its lineup is a good primer on what many cicerones consider to be one of the best breweries in the Northwest, if not the entire West Coast. Two great summer ales to try: its juicy pale ale Monument to Ruins and its low-alcohol fruity Watermelon Table ale will go down easy. The taproom can hold about 100 customers indoor, and management will soon add 30 more seats outside to take advantage of the shorts-and-shade weather right now. It’s an all-ages venue and dog-friendly.

The new taproom sits on the ground floor of Shared Roof, a new 35-unit apartment complex that has scored quite an A-list of food and drink purveyors. Opening soon after Holy Mountain will be Ben’s Bread Co., from one of the city’s rising star bakers, Ben Campbell, and a tasting room from Doe Bay Wine Co., a hip Eastsound bottle shop. Opening later this year will be Renee Erickson’s enoteca Lioness, which will have a shared-plate concept and feature dishes such as ricotta gnocchi, oysters, Umbrian sausages and meatballs, along with cheese and charcuterie to pair with Italian wines.

Advertising

Wooden City Tavern

7110 E. Green Lake Drive N., Seattle; 206-420-7452; woodencitytavern.com

Lots of hoopla and long lines for the Green Lake opening of this local gastropub chain, which owns bistros in Tacoma and Spokane. In other cities, Wooden City is more of a restaurant, but its Green Lake branch hews closer in model to a bar with televisions and a focus on the late-night drinking crowd. With a modest kitchen, the Green Lake location doesn’t feature fresh pasta and wood-fired pizzas like its other branches. But there are lots of bar food options, though, from burgers and footlong hot dogs to sheet pizzas and sandwiches.

The Bar at Bombo

1600 Ninth Ave. (downtown), Seattle; 206-844-9710; ethanstowellrestaurants.com

Restaurateur Ethan Stowell’s downtown pizza project, The Bombo Italian Kitchen in the Convention Center, includes an 87-seat bar downstairs that remains open until midnight from Wednesday through Sundays, an ambitious undertaking considering downtown still resembles a ghost town at night. But Stowell is banking on the hope that his cocktail bar, located across from Paramount Theatre, will draw the pre- and post-show crowd, along with the summer tourists. The Bar at Bombo follows Stowell’s successful happy-hour formula — big portion sizes of fresh pasta such as its Bolognese pappardelle, and pizzas such as the margherita.

Luka’s

2219 Fourth Ave. (Belltown), Seattle; learn more info about its speak-easy bar Cottontail at cottontailclubseattle.com

A live venue space in Belltown to rival The Crocodile? Luka’s hosts bands and comedians in the former Sit & Spin space. The 21-and-older-only space even runs a hush-hush, alley entrance bar called Cottontail. If the details inside this speak-easy bar look familiar, it’s because some décor came from The Lava Lounge, Rabbit Hole and Mr. Darcy’s, three watering holes that were demolished to make way for a new development. Those three closed Belltown bars were by Jessica Gifford, who now runs Luka’s.

The Jilted Siren

1802 Bellevue Ave. (Capitol Hill), Seattle; thejiltedsiren.com

Advertising

This nautical-themed cocktail den aims to take barflies on a strange trek across the world with quirky drinks such as its Spain- and Argentina-inspired tipple mix of red wine, fernet, lime, ginger, cola and chocolate mint. The pub grub is all over the map, from Moroccan spice-flavored fries to Ethiopian wings and a Southern play on banh mi with biscuits. Located in the former Kedai Makan/Le Bete space, The Jilted Siren is one of the few Capitol Hill spots to open daily at least until midnight.

Heave Ho!

1421 N.E. Boat St. (address for nearby Saint Bread), Seattle; current hours are 4-8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, but expanded hours coming this summer; for updates, check instagram.com/heavehoseattle

This bar by Portage Bay is the best-kept secret for al fresco drinking. Heave Ho! has picnic tables and benches outside (about 100 seats), with the bay as its scenic backyard. An old shed has been re-imagined as a service window with a menu of Japanese riffs on cocktail classics — such as a margarita with yuzu instead of orange liquor, and an iced coffee daiquiri. The fusion-drink theme follows the transcontinental playbook of its siblings: the Japanese-Scandinavian-inspired bakery Saint Bread and the food truck (Hinoki), which features Japanese bites cooked out of the wood-fired oven. Both eateries sit next to Heave Ho!

Otherworld

1406 E. Pike St. (Capitol Hill), Seattle; otherworld.wine

This Capitol Hill spot joins the long list of natural wine bars and shops popping up in Seattle. But Otherworld, with a focus on French and other Old World wines, is arguably one of the best natural wine bars to debut in the city in recent years. The well-curated list includes 250 different bottles, with some funky and unusual red, white, rose and orange wine-by-the-glass options ($13-$16). The 35-seat bar has been a hit with a lot of wine geeks along with sommeliers and other industry workers.

Glass Vodka Tasting Room & Chilled Lounge

15007 Redmond-Woodinville Road N.E., Suite A, Woodinville; glassvodka.com

The Sodo distillery expands to Woodinville’s wine country with a vodka bar serving up to 18 cocktails featuring Glass’ grape-based vodka. The 48-seat bar with outdoor seating is situated near another Seattle brand that also recently expanded, Von’s 1000 Spirits, which also recently added 60 seats outside.