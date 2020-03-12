The critically acclaimed Capitol Hill restaurant Altura, considered one of the best restaurants in the Pacific Northwest, will temporarily close due to all the concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, management announced Thursday evening.

Management said Altura and its younger sibling Carrello restaurant across the street will turn off the lights after dinner service on Saturday, March 14 “for at least four to six weeks.”

“Although we have no suspected cases of COVID-19 at either of our restaurants, we have come to the decision that it is in the best interests of our staff, community and the long-term interests of both restaurants to temporarily close at this time,” owners Nathan and Rebecca Lockwood said in a released statement.

Altura and Carrello become the latest casualties in a growing list of restaurants around the Seattle area that have closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, and it comes a day after Tom Douglas, one of Seattle’s premier restaurateurs, announced the temporary closure of 12 of his 13 restaurants — also due to the drop in business amidst the virus.

In downtown, Heartwood Provisions announced Thursday night that it will close for at least two months “because of sales dropping 90% since the Coronavirus outbreak.”

Fire & Vine Hospitality also announced Thursday it was temporary closing nine of its restaurants in Seattle, Tacoma and Portland, most notably El Gaucho in Belltown. No return date has been decided, management said.

The company cited the “unprecedented decline in travel, tourism, and business activity” around the region due to the virus. The group also owns the El Gaucho in Bellevue, Tacoma and Portland, along with high end restaurants Aerlume, AQUA, Miller’s Guild, The Lakehouse and the bar Civility & Unrest.

The Tankard & Tun Restaurant in Pike Place also closed Thursday “due to the economic impact” of the coronavirus, The Pike Brewing company announced in a news release, adding that as many staff as possible have been “transitioned” to its sister business, The Pike Pub, and that all affected staff members are on “standby unemployment” until Tankard & Tun reopens.