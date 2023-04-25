I remember the days before granola was a staple in everyone’s pantry. The only granola I knew of was a Nature’s Valley granola bar. But in the past few years, as the food world has expanded, granola has had a serious glow up and now you can find it everywhere. You can buy it at any grocery store, and many local bakeries make it from scratch and also sell it. But when something gets popular, however, it gets expensive. And I’m always trying to find ways that I can make staple items at home that would cost me so much more at the store.

I created this recipe because I needed to have access to good quality granola that wasn’t full of preservatives and didn’t cost me $15 for a small bag. This homemade granola is super easy and quick to put together, and you probably already have the ingredients in your pantry. Also, you can modify the recipe however you want. If you want to use honey or agave in place of maple syrup, feel free. Do you love coconut flakes? Add them in there. What I’m giving you is a basic recipe with unlimited potential.

As an added bonus, your house will smell amazing while this granola bakes up. It truly is a win-win situation!

_____

Homemade Granola

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 50 minutes

Inactive time: 15 minutes

Servings: About 3½ cups

INGREDIENTS

3 cups rolled oats

1 cup sliced almonds

½ cup avocado oil or coconut oil

½ cup maple syrup

1 tablespoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons allspice

½ teaspoon kosher salt

STEPS

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Mix all ingredients in a bowl until thoroughly combined. Spread evenly on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 25 minutes, then use a spatula to toss and mix the granola. Bake for another 25 minutes. Remove from the oven, let sit for 15 minutes, and then toss again. Serve warm as a topping over ice cream or yogurt, or let it cool and store it in an airtight container for up to 6 weeks. I like to use a Mason jar.

Enjoy!