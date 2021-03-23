This Saturday, March 27, is the first night of Passover. Jews who observe the holiday retell the story of how our ancient ancestors, the Israelites, fled from Egypt and slavery to freedom.
We do this by having a Seder, which is basically a long, fun and festive meal where, throughout the storytelling of our Exodus from Egypt, we sing songs, eat ritual food like matzah (unleavened bread made from just flour and water and baked before it has a chance to rise) and haroset (a mixture of fruit, nuts, wine and cinnamon), and generally enjoy the company of friends and family.
We often have friends who aren’t Jewish at the Seder as well because, to be honest, it’s just such a cool and festive holiday, and who doesn’t like a good story and a great meal?
We also eat A LOT of matzah because you cannot eat grains during Passover, a reminder that when the Israelites fled Egypt, they left with unrisen dough in their bags.
Those of us who live for dessert at the end of every meal are often left wanting when it comes to Passover. But no more! Here I am sharing a delicious recipe for a tiramisu-like dessert that tastes just as great as the grain-filled desserts we all know and love: Chocolate-Matzah Icebox Cake.
Chocolate-Matzah Icebox Cake
Equipment:
Small microwave-safe bowl
Large mixing bowl
Electric hand mixer
Baking tray or flat platter
Large serving tray or large wide plate
Rubber spatula or spoon
Ingredients:
1 ¾ cups dark chocolate, chopped up
2 cups heavy cream
1 cup coffee, preferably still a bit warm
5 matzah sheets (you can get store-bought; they’re a bit heartier)
Directions:
- Combine your chopped chocolate with 1 ¼ cups cream in a small microwave-safe bowl. Heat the mixture for about two to three minutes until it is completely melted (you can also do this on your stove top over very low heat). Whisk the mixture until it is well combined. Let this cool until it is room temperature. Pour out 1 cup to be used as frosting and set aside.
- Pour the remaining ¾ cup heavy cream into a large bowl. Using your hand mixer (or your extremely strong arms), whip the cream until soft peaks form. Gently fold the cream into the chocolate mixture making a chocolate mousse.
- Onto a very clean flat platter or tray, pour out your coffee. Then quickly place each sheet of matzah into the coffee for about 15 seconds, flip and marinate for another 15 seconds. Do this for each sheet of matzah.
- Take one sheet of matzah and place it down on your platter/serving tray. With a spoon or rubber spatula, gently smooth the top with a quarter of the chocolate mousse. Place another matzah sheet on top of this and repeat until you have used all the sheets and mousse. On the top piece of matzah, spread out the frosting you set aside, leaving a few tablespoons for garnish for when you are serving the cake.
- Cover your cake with plastic and refrigerate overnight. When ready to serve, cut the cake into pieces, melt the remaining frosting and pour over each individual piece.