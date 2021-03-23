This Saturday, March 27, is the first night of Passover. Jews who observe the holiday retell the story of how our ancient ancestors, the Israelites, fled from Egypt and slavery to freedom.

We do this by having a Seder, which is basically a long, fun and festive meal where, throughout the storytelling of our Exodus from Egypt, we sing songs, eat ritual food like matzah (unleavened bread made from just flour and water and baked before it has a chance to rise) and haroset (a mixture of fruit, nuts, wine and cinnamon), and generally enjoy the company of friends and family.

We often have friends who aren’t Jewish at the Seder as well because, to be honest, it’s just such a cool and festive holiday, and who doesn’t like a good story and a great meal?

We also eat A LOT of matzah because you cannot eat grains during Passover, a reminder that when the Israelites fled Egypt, they left with unrisen dough in their bags.

Those of us who live for dessert at the end of every meal are often left wanting when it comes to Passover. But no more! Here I am sharing a delicious recipe for a tiramisu-like dessert that tastes just as great as the grain-filled desserts we all know and love: Chocolate-Matzah Icebox Cake.

Chocolate-Matzah Icebox Cake

Equipment:

Small microwave-safe bowl

Large mixing bowl

Electric hand mixer

Baking tray or flat platter

Large serving tray or large wide plate

Rubber spatula or spoon

Ingredients:

1 ¾ cups dark chocolate, chopped up

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup coffee, preferably still a bit warm

5 matzah sheets (you can get store-bought; they’re a bit heartier)

Directions: