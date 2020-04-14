Editor’s note: Sadie Davis-Suskind, 14, is an eighth grader at Jane Addams Middle School and an aspiring chef. A former “MasterChef Junior” competitor, Davis-Suskind will share each week a recipe that other kids can make as well.

Hi, everyone! I’ve been wondering what you all are doing to keep busy and connected with friends and family. New hobby? New favorite binge show? New … recipe?

I tackled my room recently and, along with my parents, painted it a different color! Who knew how fun painting could be? (If you decide your room needs a paint job, don’t tell your parents it came from me!)

As always, I would love to hear your questions and ideas for future dishes. Come chat with me on Instagram (@juniorchefsadie)!

Here we are at Week 4. Being endlessly at home makes me think about all the places I’ve visited that aren’t home. A few years ago, my family and I went to Copenhagen in Denmark. Copenhagen is not only a vibrant and superfun city to visit, but it’s a foodie’s paradise with innovative restaurants and delicious meals made from local ingredients.

Even with all this amazing stuff to eat, every morning I started my day with breakfast at our little B&B.

Advertising

The owners prepared homemade jam — and made the HUGE mistake of putting a very large jar of raspberry jam on the table with all their baked goods. Each morning we would eat all the jam with a spoon. ALL the jam. It was that good. Here is my take on that very jam, which I still miss very much!

Raspberry jam

Ingredients:

4 cups fresh raspberries

2 cups sugar

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice (or more to taste)

Pinch of salt

Equipment:

2 8-ounce jars with lids

2- to 3-quart heavy-bottomed pot

Potato masher or fork (to mash berries for smoother jam)

Let’s go step by step:

1. Place the berries in your pot and bring to a full boil. If you like your jam chunky, don’t mash up the berries. If you want a smoother jam, mash them up. Boil for 2 minutes.

2. Add sugar, lemon and salt. Stir it well.

3. Bring the mixture to a boil again, stirring constantly. Boil for another 10 minutes until it is thick. You can take a spoon and stick it into the berries; the jam should stick to the spoon.

4. Remove the pot from the heat.

5. Spoon the jam into the jars and let cool completely.

6. Cover the jam, make cool labels with the name of your new jam and the date it was made. Mine always say something like “The Berry Best Raspberry Jam.” You can refrigerate your jam up to a month or freeze it up to one year.