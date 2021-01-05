Bacon browns and crisps evenly in the oven without the hassle of flipping slices on the stovetop, while eggs can oven-fry alongside for perfect sunny-side-up runny yolks and tender whites. The oven’s encompassing heat helps egg whites set on top before the yolks start to stiffen. Make sure to have the eggs sit at room temperature before cracking them into the hot pan: It ensures they’ll cook quickly and evenly.

Makes: 4 servings

Total time: 30 minutes

4 large eggs

8 bacon slices

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Toast, for serving

Steps:

1. Take the eggs out of the refrigerator. Place a rack in the center of the oven, and heat the oven to 450 degrees.

2. Arrange the bacon on a rimmed baking sheet in a single layer, spacing evenly. Roast in the center of the oven until the fat renders and the bacon curls, about 8 minutes. Very thin slices will cook more quickly; thick-cut ones will take longer.

3. Take the pan out of the oven and quickly flip the bacon and move to one side of the pan. Crack the eggs onto the other side, then immediately return the pan to the oven and roast until the whites are just set, the yolks are still runny and the bacon is brown and crisp, 2 to 5 minutes longer. If you prefer medium or hard egg yolks or extra-crisp bacon, cook a few minutes more, but take out the bacon before it burns.

4. Using a spatula, cut the eggs apart. Slide them off the pan and onto plates right away to stop the yolks from solidifying. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Drain the bacon on paper towels, then add to the plate along with toast. Serve immediately.

Tips:

Use the bacon and eggs in breakfast sandwiches: Toast split buttered rolls, with cheese on the bottom halves if you’d like, directly on another rack in the oven while the eggs cook. Then, center the eggs and bacon slices over the bottoms and sandwich with the tops.