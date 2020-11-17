We are less than two weeks away from the big day!

This time of year, those of us who love to cook spend hours thinking up innovative ways to make the Thanksgiving dishes we and our family and friends love the most.

My great-grandma Florence, who immigrated from Ukraine to Belfast, Northern Ireland, when she was a child, had a thing about potatoes and used to say: “Potatoes make up French fries, chips and vodka — it’s like the other vegetables aren’t even trying.” And A.A. Milne, the author of “Winnie-the-Pooh” and another hero of mine, said, “What I say is that, if a man really likes potatoes, he must be a pretty decent sort of fellow.”

Sometimes going with what you know and love is a good decision. Especially in these trying times, comfort food may be the answer we are looking for. This potatoes au gratin recipe is not only delicious, but it looks impressive on a table and is oh so easy to make. I hope it brings you comfort.

Potatoes Au Gratin

Equipment:

8-inch baking dish

Large mixing bowl

Ingredients:

2 ½ pounds peeled and thinly sliced russet potatoes (these have the most starch and are the creamiest!)

1 ½ teaspoons salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

2 ¼ cups cream

Fresh thyme or other fresh herb that you love

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Liberally grease your baking dish with butter. Set aside.

2. In your mixing bowl, gently toss your potato slices with salt and pepper so they are well seasoned.

3. Take your potato slices and lay them in a single layer on the bottom of your dish with their sides overlapping. Evenly sprinkle a quarter of the cheese over the potato slices. Pour a quarter of your cream over the cheese.

4. Repeat this process with the remaining potatoes, cheese and cream. If there is any cream left, pour it over the very top of your dish.

5. Place your baking dish in the oven in the middle rack. Bake the potatoes uncovered for about an hour until they are soft and a lovely golden-brown color.

6. Set dish aside and allow to cool for five to 10 minutes and sprinkle fresh herbs of your choice on top for some color.

Enjoy!