Editor’s note: Sadie Davis-Suskind, 14, is an incoming freshman at Lakeside High School and an aspiring chef. A former “MasterChef Junior” competitor, she hopes to inspire other young people to cook.

And now … BIG DRUM ROLL … I’m delighted to announce the winners of The Seattle Times Pantry Kitchen Challenge — Kids Edition!

But first, a recap: Young readers were asked to make a dish that uses these four ingredients: blueberries, a breakfast cereal of your choice, buttermilk and maple syrup.

We received many amazingly delicious recipes and it was extremely difficult to pick a Top 3. (You can download the Top 3 recipes at st.news/kidspkc.)

Thank you to everyone who participated; things can only get tastier!

First place

Annabelle Kisky, 15, and CJ Kisky, 17

Sweet and savory chicken ‘n waffle skewers

Annabelle says: My brother and I are submitting this recipe for The Seattle Times Pantry Kitchen Challenge! This recipe flips the script. The chicken is coated in a sweet cereal, while the waffles are savory, with an earthy Ethiopian spice. A summery blueberry and rhubarb dipping sauce is the perfect companion. We thought it was an interesting twist on a staple food combo, and we hope you enjoy it as much as our family did! We had a lot of fun figuring out this pandemic pantry puzzle.

Sadie says: What creative minds you two have! You took the four ingredients and used them to create a unique spin on a classic American dish. The flavor profiles are intriguing and I’m impressed that it has complex layers of flavor: from the umami saltiness of the bacon in the waffles to using Cap’n Crunch (WOW!) to bread your chicken. Plating the chicken and waffles on skewers demonstrates your original and imaginative thinking! Great job!

Second place

Alys Cabigting, 8

Buttermilk cheesecake with blueberry glacé

Alys says: I made a buttermilk cheesecake with blueberry glacé because I wanted to make a cheesecake and I thought this would be a good chance. My family thought that it was great but that the crust was a little chewy and could’ve been more crisp. The glacé was delicious. My dad thought that the sourness of the buttermilk paired well with the sweetness of the glacé and the citrus flavor of the lemon.

Sadie says: It’s entirely true that chefs eat with their eyes before even tasting the food. Presentation is such an important part of making a dish. It was clear to me that you really thought about presentation when crafting your gorgeous plate. The blueberry glaze was vibrant and inviting and the cheesecake looks perfectly creamy and smooth! YUM!

Third place

Sonya Karyo, 12

Pot de crème

Sonya says: I think my recipe turned out pretty well. I enjoyed how the creaminess of the pot de crème was sort of balanced out by the texture of the cookie. The whipped cream, syrup and blueberries on top worked out pretty well. Here are my parents’ and my brother’s responses. Remy: The syrup gives it a great push. Mom: Absolutely delectable. Dad: Delicious! The pot de crème part came out well.

Sadie says: Your ambition really showed through in this dish! I love how you were able to show your talent for baking by thoughtfully making each and every component of your dish, from the creamy and decadent pot de crème to the crisp cookie to the silky cream! Pot de crème can also be a difficult dish to master and I admire your ability to just go for it!

Honorable mentions

Shoutouts to the following incredible chefs. You all inspire ME!

Lillian Alderson, 8: Rice Krispies stars

Lillian says: What I liked: It was fun and I liked licking the cooking tools afterward. How I think my dish turned out: It turned out exactly how I imagined. How other people in my family thought it tasted: My brother liked the frosting and thought it was yummy.

Sadie says: I so love the star shape of your treats! Very creative and I would order this in a restaurant. Good job!

Evelyn Barfield, 8: Buttermilk Bundt cake with blueberries

Evelyn says: I made a buttermilk cake with blueberries inside. For the glaze, I used the maple syrup and used crushed Honey Nut Cheerios for crunch. I liked that it was sweet and tart. The cake itself is not colorful on the outside but on the inside, it is colorful and tasty. I also loved the glaze. I put all my effort into making this cake. All of my family said the cake was very moist and they loved the flavors. I really think the buttermilk, which I had to make from home with milk and vinegar, helped the cake be so moist.

Sadie says: Gorgeous cake. I wanted to eat it through the screen!

Lily Fox, 10, and Max Fox, 12: Buttermilk chicken with blueberry sauce

Lily says: I liked how the blueberry sauce and the chicken went together; it boosted the chicken flavor. My family thought it was delicious and unique. The chicken was very tender and had a lot of flavor. It tasted like summer. I would have used less pepper because I don’t really like pepper.

Sadie says: Well done on the presentation! Such a creative dish.

Maxwell Nelson, 10: Blueberry ice cream parfait

Maxwell says: At first I didn’t like the taste of buttermilk on its own, but when I mixed everything together, I enjoyed it! My dad said he liked the crunch in the ice cream and in the parfait. He said it was fresh and scrummy!

Sadie says: Nice job on those awesome parfait layers! Sounds like the perfect summer treat!

Annabel Olay, 11: Banana blueberry buttermilk bread with maple brown sugar granola streusel

Annabel says: Everybody in the family loved it except one of my brothers who doesn’t like blueberries. I think we baked it a little long the first time but the second loaf came out perfect.

Sadie says: Putting granola in your streusel was a great idea and I might just have to make this delicious bread myself sometime!

Grant Schreiber, 7: Maple cupcakes with blueberry frosting

Grant says: I liked making the frosting even though the first batch turned out scrambled. It was fun crushing up the cereal. I think the dish turned out pretty good. I liked everything except the little bits of cereal. I think I didn’t crush them up enough. My family liked the frosting. They liked the cake but not as much as the frosting.

Sadie says: The color of your buttercream is so gorgeous! Your cupcakes look nice and fluffy!

Katie Schwartz, 16: Blueberry maple crunch coffeecake (vegan)

Katie says: Oh my goodness, this coffeecake was fabulous! The cake base was perfectly golden and fluffy, and the topping was gooey but delicate! My sister declared this to be “one of the best coffeecakes ever, with just the right amount of sweetness.” 10/10 My mom thought the streusel topping was “so original, and added such a fun texture.” 9.5/10 Finally, my dad loved how the cake was “soft and moist,” but he felt like “it could use a glaze or icing.” 8.5/10

Sadie says: Yum! There’s nothing better than a nice slice of coffeecake in the morning! Well done.

Audrey Sommer, 10: Blueberry maple cheesecake

Audrey says: The first thing my brother said after he put a bite in his mouth was “this is delicious.” My dad said he thought it was just about perfect and that the crust had a great crunch. My stepsister and stepmom said it was good with the right amount of sauce and the filling could be a little sweeter. My other stepsister said she would eat the sauce by the spoonful though the cheesecake could be a little sweeter. My mom said it was good and needed a little bit more cheesy taste.

Sadie says: What a professional photo! Nice job on the blueberry sauce!

Riley Sugarman, 14: Blueberry tart

Riley says: The family loved it. Will make again for sure!

Sadie says: Your blueberries look so juicy! Nice thick crust, YUM!