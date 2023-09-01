This season, Seahawks fans at Lumen Field won’t have to worry about missing game action because they’re stuck in long the checkout lines buying popcorn and the stadium’s concession stands.

The Seahawks were the first NFL team to roll out the automated payless shop last season, and officials said the self-serve system was so efficient that stadium officials will double the number of “Just Walk Out” shops.

When the Seahawks’ 2023 season kicks off on Sept. 10, Lumen Field will set up four more automated “checkout-free” concession stands that will allow fans to scan a credit card or an Amazon One ID upon entering, then they can grab a pizza, snacks or sodas and head back to their seats — without stopping by any checkout lines.

The eight “Amazon’s Just Walk Out” eateries that will be available at home games this season are “more than [at] any other sports venue in the world,” Zach Hensley, general manager of Lumen Field said Thursday during a news conference.

Stadium officials believe the checkout-free system, also offered on a smaller scale at T-Mobile Park and at Climate Pledge Arena, will reduce the congestion between quarters when many fans make a bee-line to concession stands to buy burgers and beers when there’s a break in the action. Attendants will check IDs if you buy beer at one of the “Just Walk Out” markets.

Expansion of the checkout-free system is part of the new food and drink program that Levy, the concession management firm, introduced Thursday.

Officials also announced that 40 different local restaurants, many within five miles of the stadium, will have concession stands at the games, including first- time vendors Saigon Drip Café and Maria Luisa Empanadas.

The list of new dishes that will be offered at home games this season includes:

The Crab Roll Dip Sandwich, which is served on a Macrina brioche bun with buttered Dungeness crab, lemon Old Bay aioli, celery and chives and a side of crab bisque to dip the roll in. At Field Seats and the upper level near section 308.

Versus Dogs are hot dogs inspired by the cities of the visiting teams. During the first home game against the L.A. Rams, the specialty “Cali Dog” gets topped with avocado, imitation crab, diced cucumber, shredded nori and tobiko. At the PNW Marketplace on the main level near section 113.

Big Walt’s Kitchen specializes in chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches created with Seahawks legend Walter Jones. On the main level near section 126 and upper level near section 321.

Tutta Bella offers Neapolitan-style pizza, charcuterie, chicken Caesar salads, Salemo salads and tiramisu. At the field level near section 137.

Saigon Drip Café offers a chicken banh mi and a tofu version. At all Grab & Go locations.

Chicken & Waffle offers its namesake dish that gets topped with an orange-and- cayenne maple syrup. At Touchdown City.

Gourmet Noodle Bowl specializes in Taiwanese Pork Belly bao buns. At International Eats on the main level near section 105, and on the upper level near sections 313 and 337.

Maria Luisa Empanadas features ground beef-stuffed baked pastry turnovers. At District Market on the upper level near section 323.

Harvey’s Popcorn features three flavors, including the popular Jalapeno Cheddar. At all Grab & Go locations.

The Pastry Project makes chocolate chip and butterscotch cookies. At the Ring of Honor Lounge.

For that caffeinated jolt: Chocolate espresso martinis are featured at Tapped and Cork and the Ring of Honor Lounge.

Espressos, cold brews and pumpkin spice lattes are offered at Starbucks kiosks.

And ready-to-drink espresso beverages are offered at Grab & Go markets in sections 103, 105, and 123.

Prices for the new menu items were not yet available as of press time.