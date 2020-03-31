As we continue to adhere to Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, area restaurants have continued to evolve their business strategies to try and stay afloat. Many are offering food for pickup and delivery. Some, like Ballard’s Porkchop & Co. and Beacon Hill’s Homer, are offering additional items from their pantry; Porkchop is selling uncooked bacon, kimchi and bagels while Homer has cookie dough balls, pita and hummus.

Others have added on services; take-and-bake dinners, CSA-style bags of produce from Washington farmers, or even full-on pantry staples like milk, eggs and flour.

If you’re looking to pick up fresh pasta or coffee with your next takeout order, here are a few options across the city. As always, check restaurant websites and social media daily, as things are constantly changing.

Mainstay Provisions

612 N.W. 65th St., Seattle, 206-659-0170, mainstayprovisions.com

Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily for takeout, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday for delivery within the Ballard neighborhood.

Prepared items at this all-day cafe in Ballard include salads, sandwiches, soup and pastries. Pantry items include basics such as milk, yogurt, butter and eggs as well as most baking ingredients like flour and chocolate chips. There’s also rotisserie chicken, meatloaf (available hot or cold), chicken and vegetable stock, and a range of wine, beer and cider. Boxes of tea and bags of coffee are available as well.

Plus “hot sauces, pickles, peppers, sardines; it’s a nice hodgepodge,” sous chef Cat Plank says.

Order online through the website or call if an item you’re looking for isn’t listed online. Online ordering allows you to choose specific pickup times. Pickups are done through a takeout window, final pickups must be by 7 p.m. daily. The last orders for delivery must come in by 5 p.m.

“But also, we’re open to accommodations if requested,” Plank says.

Panino Taglio

6003 12th Ave. S., Seattle, 206-801-0731, paninotaglio.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Pickup until 6:30 p.m. Delivery to be added.

Chef Brendan McGill and Bar Taglio sous chef Nahum Ochoa opened this space in McGill’s shuttered Hitchcock Deli location in Georgetown on March 25. Panini, salads and antipasti pizza are available for takeout as well as take-and-bake pizza and a full range of pantry items.

Pantry items skew Italian: canned tomatoes, imported tins of tuna, fresh and aged cheeses and cured meats, but there are also housemade pickles and mustards. Additionally, milk, vegetables, eggs, bread and citrus are available. Beverages include beer, wine, sodas and mineral water.

Order online through the website and select a time for pickup. There are also plans for delivery to be added; check social media for updates.

Addo: Incubator

6420 24th Ave. N.W., Seattle, ericriveracooks.com

Hours: 2-3 p.m. Monday-Friday or 1 p.m. Sunday for pickup; delivery times scheduled per order.

Eric Rivera, chef/owner of Ballard’s Addo: Incubator, has a multitude of options available, from fast-food-inspired lunch items to elaborate dinners available for pickup and delivery. He’s also offering take-and-bake items like shephard’s pie, moussaka, and macaroni and cheese, served in reheatable steam trays.

Available pantry items include spice blends, flour, hot sauce, fresh pasta, pasta sauce, oils and herbs. Additionally, people can order two bags of fresh produce, sourced from Washington farmers, and a variety of fresh seafood ranging from salmon, black cod and halibut, to steamed and cleaned Dungeness crab and caviar. There’s also a weekly wine club option, with five hand-picked bottles and the option to add additional items.

Rivera says he’s been crowdsourcing on Facebook and Twitter to see what people are in need of and trying to source through his vendors to make items available for people.

Many items are available for pickup, but Rivera is offering delivery across the city and to the Eastside, following no-contact protocol. Everything can be purchased online through the Addo website.

San Fermo

5341 Ballard Ave. N.W., Seattle, 206-342-1530, sanfermoseattle.com

Hours: preorders taken via phone noon-6 p.m. Friday; curbside pickup is noon-4 p.m. Saturday

Owner Tim Baker says that his Ballard restaurant didn’t do to-go orders very often under normal circumstances because of the restaurant’s small kitchen. When Inslee’s order came to shut down restaurants on March 15, the team at San Fermo complied, Baker saying that when it came to takeout “we never even gave it a thought.”

After a week, Baker and his wife came up with a new plan; limited menu of simple-to-prepare pasta dishes, portioned for two and reheated or cooked and combined at home.

Options include saffron spaghetti Bolognese, rigatoni with short rib ragu, meatballs and polenta, salads and an antipasti platter. Instructions for cooking are included, and Baker says he hopes to change up offerings each week. He also has plans to put links to Spotify playlists on San Fermo’s social media accounts, saying “music is such a big part of our restaurant,” and he wants to be able to offer people as much of a San Fermo experience as he can, even without the dining room.

Bottles of wine are also available. The menu is posted on the San Fermo website, preorders are taken by phone on Fridays, curbside pickup is on Saturday.

Zylberschtein’s Delicatessen & Bakery

11752 15th Ave. N.E., Seattle, 206-403-1202, zylberschtein.com

Hours: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday for pickup or delivery

This Pinehurst Jewish deli is still smoking pastrami and rolling bagels almost daily. In addition to soups, salads and sandwiches, loaves of bread and baked goods are available for pickup or delivery.

According to owner Josh Grunig, there may be a bagel club in the works.

Pantry items include eggs, butter, flour, Salt Blade charcuterie, coffee, honey and chocolate chip cookie dough. There’s also a “quarantine kit,” consisting of a baker’s dozen bagels, cream cheese, two quarts of matzo ball soup, a pound of pastrami and cookies.

Order items online or by calling the restaurant.