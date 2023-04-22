Ron Zimmerman was a true Renaissance man. He loved fly-fishing and hiking, copywriting, beer brewing, graphic design, cooking and teaching people the joy of cooking with herbs. But perhaps most of all, Zimmerman will forever be remembered as the co-founder of iconic Woodinville restaurant The Herbfarm, which he started with his wife, Carrie Van Dyck, in 1986.

Zimmerman died at home Thursday from liver cancer. He was 75.

Born March 9, 1948, in Gold Beach, Ore., Zimmerman’s family moved to Bellevue when he was 5 years old. In an obituary written by Van Dyck and some of their friends, and posted on Facebook, Zimmerman is described as “an amazing entrepreneur and leader, with unbounded interests and an early and enduring love for both the outdoors and for local foods.”

The post detailed those many, varied interests: from the mail-order catalog he started before he was a teenager selling self-tied flies, to the backyard summer Olympics he organized for his neighborhood friends as a kid, and the many hikes Zimmerman and his brother Bob embarked upon — including climbing all of Washington’s major volcanoes. But not everything made it into that obit.

“There was this amazing thing called the IBM Selectric [typewriter] and it was a $5,000 machine. He had no money, but he got in touch with IBM and asked them to send him a machine. He was making payments of $20 a month and he was probably in college, or just out of college,” Van Dyck said by phone Friday.

Zimmerman was like that — he’d set his eyes on something and need not just to have it, but to figure out everything about it. The couple met in 1979 after she heard a radio ad looking for “real people” to pose as models for the first color catalog the company Early Winters would produce. Zimmerman was working as a print designer and copywriter for the company, which was the first to use Gore-Tex fabric in consumer products.

Van Dyck was chosen as a model to embark on a 10-day road trip with a crew that included Zimmerman. They traveled through Utah, California, Arizona and back to Washington, shooting photos from sunrise to sunset and that was it. The couple were married in 1986 at the Fall City farm Zimmerman’s parents Bill and Lola owned, called the Herb Farm.

At the time, it was a nursery. When the couple took it over, they started a mail-order business and catalog and added classes, events and finally meals. Serving lunches and dinners wasn’t a transition, “it was an addition,” Van Dyck said.

“We definitely put herbs into people’s kitchens. When we started with the nursery, it was unusual and very hippielike to have herbs and know how to cook with them. So we started teaching people — that was the purpose of the luncheons, it was to help promote sales of the herbs,” she said.

Van Dyck recalled agonizing over prices, debating whether to charge “$12.50 or $12.95 to start.” After a few years the couple added dinners, alternating between lunches and dinners on weekends before transitioning fully to dinners.

In 1997 an electrical fire sparked and burned the restaurant to the ground. After four years of hosting Herbfarm dinners at various area wineries, the restaurant reopened in its current, cozy Woodinville location on the 15-year anniversary of the first luncheon.

Over the years, The Herbfarm gained a reputation as one of the best restaurants in the world, named to “Best of” lists published by USA Today, Zagat, Wine Enthusiast, National Geographic, Gayot, Travel+Leisure, Wine Spectator and Forbes.

It was a kitchen that nurtured creativity, exploration and placed a high importance on seasonality. Menus were themed, changing monthly. There was one seating an evening; prices for the multicourse affairs climbed to triple digits. Dinners began with a short farm tour given by Zimmerman and Van Dyck. The atmosphere in the convivial dining room was joyful as Zimmerman would work the room, finding ways to genuinely connect with diners.

“He would disappear for a couple hours, go upstairs and become the world’s expert on some obscure topic and reappear to share that with somebody,” Chris Weber, chef and co-owner of The Herbfarm said.

Weber first started as a sous chef at the restaurant in 2007 under Jerry Traunfeld, becoming head chef in 2012. He, along with Jack Gingrich, bought the restaurant from Zimmerman and Van Dyck in 2021.

Weber said that it was often “hard to keep up” with Zimmerman and his interests, but that Zimmerman was truly “one of a kind,” especially in how he shared enthusiasm for things.

“I didn’t have anybody else that would be curious as to what breed of pig was on the early American homesteads and how they would be used. I didn’t have anybody else to nerd out with on that and Ron was that person. Finding some connection to the past and learning something about that was something that he and I really bonded over in a lot of ways,” Weber said.

That was the thing about Zimmerman — even while running the restaurant, he was always delving into those “unbounded interests” he’d always had.

“If he found a vinegar that was interesting, he would read about how monks that made it 5,000 years ago did it and try to do it himself. At our house, the kitchen was his place. We always had to have 20 different kinds of honey and 15 different kinds of salt. I don’t know how he could tell the difference but in his mind he could,” Van Dyck said.

Life with Zimmerman was incredibly interesting — even if every project didn’t come out perfectly.

“I was always cleaning up and organizing him, making his dreams possible,” Van Dyck said.

Zimmerman had started writing a book in the late ‘90s, putting down the project for decades until recently picking it back up after he and Van Dyck retired in 2021.

“He was an excellent writer; he can make the tears come but he’s also a graphic artist and a technical person. So instead of just writing a book, he wrote it in InDesign and it’s all laid out,” Van Dyck said.

Unfortunately, as his illness progressed, working on the book became more difficult. Zimmerman had been sick for about a year and a half and recently had been having a much harder time writing anything he liked. But both Zimmerman and Van Dyck knew this day was coming.

“I’m going to miss him, but I have his book to try to figure out. So I have a project,” Van Dyck said.

In addition to Van Dyck, Zimmerman is survived by his brother Bob Zimmerman, nephews and a niece. A memorial celebration will be held at The Herbfarm in late May.