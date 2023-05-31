Send us our next “Seattle’s most expensive”

Have you had an absurdly expensive latte in Seattle? In this edition of “Seattle’s most expensive,” we’re on the hunt for the city’s priciest lattes. Send us your tips in the form below.

With rampant growth in recent years, Seattle has become world-class expensive — we know this. But the sticker shock from the city’s most expensive food (and drink) is terribly real. In this new series, Seattle Times food critic Bethany Jean Clement taste-tests some of the most expensive items available hereabout to evaluate whether they’re worth the price of ingestion.

Suggest “Seattle’s most expensive” items in the form below, and they may be featured in a future edition of the series. Bethany or another reporter may reach out to you via email to request more details.